Reynaldo Gianecchini comments on sexuality and recalls relationship with Marília Gabriela: “Delicious”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 19 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Reynaldo Gianecchini comments on sexuality and recalls relationship with Marília Gabriela: “Delicious” 0 Views

Reynaldo Gianecchini
Reynaldo Gianecchini doesn’t like labels when it comes to sexuality (Image: Reproduction / Instagram)

No problem talking about your sexuality, Reynaldo Gianecchini explained that he doesn’t like labels when it comes to this.

During his participation in the Flow podcast, the actor said: “I don’t mind talking about sexuality, but really, there’s nothing else to talk about. I’ve said it a million times…”

“But if I need to speak more often, I hit the same key, which is this: an exercise for everyone to look at themselves. Stop looking at others”highlighted.

Free to love Reynaldo Gianecchini scored: “I don’t really believe in these drawers that were conventional. I believe that everyone has their sexuality, which can be different”.

The heartthrob also pointed out how breaking these labels helps in the freedom of sexuality: “Mine, I needed to do this exercise. Life took me, and I think I was brave to come out of a drawer”.

“I find it interesting to break this little castle. Because your being is wanting to express itself outside of what everyone expects of you, outside of these social conventions“, he amended.

Reynaldo Gianecchini comments on intimate life with Marília Gabriela

The artist, who was married for almost nine years to the presenter, still fondly recalled the relationship he lived.

“When I was married to Marília, I had the cutest wedding you can imagine”he admitted.

“I was married for almost nine years, in a relationship lived and thought of as a couple, with great pleasure and delicious, even sexually”highlighted.

Giane, who stayed with Gabriela from 1999 to 2006, said her sexuality was already a subject of speculation. “And people were already talking about me at that time. Various rumors”commented.

Carol Bittencourt

Brazilian living in Portugal, Caroline Bittencourt is a journalist, postgraduate in Communication and Digital Design. She works as a writer and content producer for social media. She has collaborated with RD1 since 2018. She loves to travel, whether arriving in a new destination or in front of the TV watching a good series.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘Pantanal’ actor exposes Globo’s ‘indecent’ proposal and vents: ‘Disrespect’ | famous

Actor Antonio Petrin, who played the villain Tenório in the first version of “Pantanal”, aired …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved