Reynaldo Gianecchini comments on sexuality and recalls relationship with Marília Gabriela: “Delicious”

No problem talking about your sexuality, Reynaldo Gianecchini explained that he doesn’t like labels when it comes to this.

During his participation in the Flow podcast, the actor said: “I don’t mind talking about sexuality, but really, there’s nothing else to talk about. I’ve said it a million times…”

“But if I need to speak more often, I hit the same key, which is this: an exercise for everyone to look at themselves. Stop looking at others”highlighted.

Free to love Reynaldo Gianecchini scored: “I don’t really believe in these drawers that were conventional. I believe that everyone has their sexuality, which can be different”.

The heartthrob also pointed out how breaking these labels helps in the freedom of sexuality: “Mine, I needed to do this exercise. Life took me, and I think I was brave to come out of a drawer”.

“I find it interesting to break this little castle. Because your being is wanting to express itself outside of what everyone expects of you, outside of these social conventions“, he amended.

Reynaldo Gianecchini comments on intimate life with Marília Gabriela

The artist, who was married for almost nine years to the presenter, still fondly recalled the relationship he lived.

“When I was married to Marília, I had the cutest wedding you can imagine”he admitted.

“I was married for almost nine years, in a relationship lived and thought of as a couple, with great pleasure and delicious, even sexually”highlighted.

Giane, who stayed with Gabriela from 1999 to 2006, said her sexuality was already a subject of speculation. “And people were already talking about me at that time. Various rumors”commented.