Ricardo Salles crashes his car into a motoboy and leaves without providing help

Images published on social networks show the former Minister of the Environment and candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo, Ricardo Salles (PL), driving a car and hitting a delivery man’s motorcycle. In the videos it is possible to see that Salles continues with his car and does not stop to see what happened to the motoboy at that moment.

The advice of the former minister, who is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), reported this Friday morning that the motoboy – who so far has not been identified – was not injured and was compensated moments after the crash.

The case took place on the night of this Thursday (1st) at a private college in São Paulo. A group of protesters was protesting Salles’ presence as he left the institution’s garage. According to the videos, it is possible to see the former minister driving a red vehicle in a sudden way.

As Salles accelerates the vehicle to exit the building and make the turn, his car hits the motorcycle, which falls to the ground. The delivery man stands up and gestures towards the politician’s car, which is on its way.

On social media, Salles defended himself and said that nothing happened to the motoboy. “Horde of barbarians attacked our entourage yesterday. They threw stones, kicked the car and broke the windshield. In the confusion, one of the cars overturned a motorcycle that was almost stopped. We spoke further ahead with the boy, who was not injured. serious.”

Barbarian horde attacked our entourage yesterday. They threw stones, kicked cars and broke windshields. In the confusion, one of the cars overturned an almost stopped motorcycle. We spoke further ahead with the boy, who suffered nothing. And the bike, nothing major. Class “pro-democracy potheads” — Ricardo Salles 2250 (@rsallesmma) September 2, 2022

Salles adviser says motoboy was compensated

In a statement, Salles’ advice said that “there was no hit-and-run” and said that the entourage was “attacked by vandals, who hit the cars, broke the windshield with sticks and stones, even thrown in the direction” of the politician’s wife.

“The car bumped into the motorcycle almost stopped. We stopped further on, talked to the motorcyclist and he himself reported that he didn’t suffer anything. Only the motorcycle suffered scratches, which have already been compensated”, added the press office.

The former minister of the Bolsonaro government also posted an image that would be of a car damaged during the student protests.

Other recent controversies involving Salles

This is the second controversy that Ricardo Salles has been involved in in less than a week. In the debate with the presidential candidates, the former minister and deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) discussed and almost exchanged punches in the room where the guests stayed. It took the intervention of advisors and security guards to remove the two, who were shouting “militiaman” and “corrupt”.

On August 20, Ricardo Salles and candidate for state deputy Guilherme Cortez (PSOL-SP) clashed in Franca, in the interior of São Paulo. Cortez called Salles “a disgrace to the country”, and the former minister retorted: “You are thieves, soft ass, a bunch of bums, thieves, idiots and cretins.

Candidate for federal deputy for the PL, the same party as Bolsonaro, Salles declared to the TSE (Regional Electoral Court) a total equity of R$ 3.97 million. The value is 65% lower than that declared in the 2018 elections, taking into account the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) of July.

The drop in the declaration of Salles’ assets comes a year after the news that the former minister is the target of an investigation by the MP-SP (Public Ministry of São Paulo) on suspicions of illicit enrichment in the past decade.