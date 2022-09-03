Rock in Rio 2022: check the schedule of Multishow and Canal BIS | Rock in Rio

Today it’s all ours again! 🤘 Rock in Rio 2022 starts this Friday (2) in Rio de Janeiro, and multishow you can follow what is happening at the festival from wherever you are. Cidade do Rock opens its doors to seven days of great music, great meetings and fun, and to stay on top of everything there is nothing better than staying tuned to Multishow and BIS.
Check out our full schedule! ✌️
From 2:30 pm, Multishow and Canal BIS broadcast shows from world stage, Sunset stage, Favela Space and New Dance Order. And we’ve summoned a team of superstars to bring you all the hottest information about the attractions and what’s going on at the festival. Ana Clara Lima, Bielo Pereira, China, Dedé Teicher, Didi Effe, Didi Wagner, Guilherme Guedes, Jonathan Azevedo, Kenya Sade, Laura Vicente, Malena, Marcos Mion and Thais Barja make up the team that will lead over 120 hours of coverage on TV for the seven days of the festival! 🎸
September 2, Friday:
✨ WATCH ON MULTISHOW:
- Sepultura + Brazilian Symphony Orchestra
- Gojira
- Iron Maiden
- dream theater
- Black Panther + Devotees
- Metal Allegiance
- Living Color + Steve Vai
- bullet for My Valentine
✨ WATCH ON THE BIS CHANNEL:
- 17:45 – Affront
- 18:45 – Revenge
- 19:45 – Gas gangrene
- Chang Rodrigues Live
- Flo Massé VS Craig Ouar
- Binaryh
- Valentina Luz
- Victoria Engel
- Ananda
- Renato Ratier vs Diogo Aciolly
- Steve Bicknell
You can also follow the presentations through Globoplay + live channels.
Here on the website and on the channel Multishow humor, on YouTube, during the seven days of the festival, starting at 7:30 pm, there is a super live led by none other than Ana Clara and Blogueirinha, side by side, straight from Rock in Rio 2022! follow up Ana and the Veganthe first videocast of the Multishow.
Ana Clara and Blogueirinha will have a mesacast at Rock in Rio — Photo: Disclosure
Here on the website and social networks of multishow It’s from channel bis you can check exclusive backstage and the best moments of everything that is happening at the festival. Find out what happens backstage, watch exclusive interviews and check out never-before-seen shots!
Stay on top of everything and follow the @multishow on the social networks. 😉