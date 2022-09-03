Rock in Rio 2022 | How to watch festival shows online

With the month of Rock in Rio approaching, it’s time for those who will not attend the event to prepare to enjoy the shows from the comfort of home. The Brazilian festival was born in 1985 and, since then, has been bringing together the greatest artists in the world on different stages.

In 2022, it will be no different. The new edition of Rock in Rio brings to the Brazilian public artists such as Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Iron Maiden, Dream Theater, Maneskin, The Offspring, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Camila Cabello, among many others. If you’re already curious how to watch these shows online, it’s time to find out!

How to watch Rock in Rio online?

Those who do not go to Rio de Janeiro to check out another edition of Rock in Rio can watch the shows online through the Multishow and BIS channels, and also on the G1 website.

To watch Rock in Rio shows on both channels, you will need to subscribe to Globoplay + Canals Ao Vivo, which currently costs R$42.90 per month. On the G1, you can watch shows on the main stage, Palco Mundo, in addition to real-time coverage with videos and images.

Rock in Rio takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 in Rio de Janeiro. On the event’s official website, you can check the schedule and who will be the artists for each day.