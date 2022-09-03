Rock in Rio 2022 starts with a lot of political protest and heavy metal

In addition to music and a lot of heavy metal, the first day of Rock in Rio 2022 had a lot of political protests. The crowd wasted no time, and since the beginning of the day it has taken advantage of the silence of the instruments to lead choruses cursing President Jair Bolsonaro. The bands aren’t far behind either; without fear of controversy, they take a stand.
Brazilian bands criticize politics
Black Pantera, a band from Minas Gerais, opened Rock in Rio 2022 by reciting the poem Me Gritaron Negra, by Victoria Santa Cruz. The text talks about growing up with prejudice. They quoted: “And I’m going to laugh at those people who, out of politeness and to avoid us, call black people ‘people of color’. And what color is that? BLACK! And how beautiful it sounds! BLACK! And what rhythm it has, BLACK, BLACK , BLACK!” On the screen, the band flashed the message “Black Lives Matter.”
In the audience, a flag with the phrases “Fora Bolsonaro” drew attention. In contrast, several Brazilian flags paraded through the agglomeration.
Dungeon Rats also had something to show for it. The band from São Paulo performed with the flag of the Movimento Sem Terra, MST, hanging from a sound box. Bassist Juninho wore a T-shirt from the movement. While the audience chanted “hey, Bolsonaro, go take the c*”, the group accompanied with the instruments.
international protests
The band Living Color, from New York, also had some sayings about Brazilian politics. Corey Glover, vocalist, dedicated the show to Marielle Franco, and shouted phrases like “fuck fascism”, and held for a few minutes a sign that read “vote” on one side and “democracy” on the other. . The audience reacted with a chorus of “Fora Bolsonaro”, and the singer was quiet for a few minutes, smiling.
Gojira, a French band, spoke about deforestation and sustainability in Brazil. The vocalist, Joe Duplantier, is a well-known nature activist, and in 2021 he visited Brasília to participate in an indigenous protest:
“The next song is very, very special. In a way, it involves you here in Brazil, and your beautiful lands. This song is about the destruction of the indigenous home [brasileiros] and other peoples of the Amazon Rainforest. We need to change things. Overall, in many places on this planet. We count on you to stand up for what is right, stand up for your people, your country, your nature. This song goes out to all indigenous people around the world. It’s called ‘Amazon'”
live policy
A Globo reporter tried to show the excitement of the pre-Iron Maiden crowd in a live entry. Among the crowd, she spoke into the microphone about the animation, but was interrupted by choruses cursing the president. Some people also made an “L” with their hand, a symbol associated with the presidential candidate Lula.
support for the president
Although no artist has positioned himself in favor of the current government, in the audience it was not uncommon to see Brazilian flags – constantly used as a symbol of support for Bolsonaro. The flags, worn tied to the back, flaming or passing from hand to hand, colored the crowd, mostly dressed in black, in green and yellow on the metal day of Rock in Rio 2022.
Rock in Rio: metal day opens the festival
Audience arrives at City of Rock
Audience begins to arrive for the first day of Rock in Rio dedicated to metal fans
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Pregnant enjoys 1st day of RiR
A pregnant woman was also present on the first day of Rock in Rio dedicated to metal, alongside her husband. On her belly, she wrote “Today is rock day, baby.”
Zô Guimarães/UOL
political protest
Black Pantera opens Rock in Rio with public protest. A banner against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was seen on the stage grid.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Black Pantera opens Rock in Rio
Black Pantera was the first band to perform at Rock in Rio 2022, and opened the metal day with protests against racism and prejudice.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
Tribute to Elza Soares
Black Pantera and Devotos sang ‘A Carne’, by Elza Soares, at Rock in Rio 2022
Playback/Globoplay
Derrick Green from Sepultura
Sepultura opens concerts at the Palco Mundo, from Rock in Rio, alongside the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra
Zô Guimarães/UOL
protest against government
The public protested against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro during the beginning of the Sepultura show
Zô Guimarães/UOL
Brazilian Symphony Orchestra
The Brazilian Symphony Orchestra played alongside Sepultura on the first day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
gas gangrene
The band Gangrena Gasosa caught the public’s attention by mixing Umbanda with metal at Rock in Rio
Reproduction / Encore
living color
Living Color pays tribute to Marielle Franco during a performance at Rock in Rio and holds a poster in favor of democracy
Playback/Multishow
Gojira on stage at Rock in Rio
The band Gojira took indigenous people to the Rock in Rio stage during the song “Amazonia”, dedicated to the Brazilian forest
Playback/Multishow
bullet for My Valentine
The Welsh band Bullet For My Valentine performed today at the Sunset Stage of Rock in Rio, attracting a younger audience.
André Horta/Brazil News
Iron Maiden plays at Rock in Rio
Júlio César Guimarães/UOL
Dream Teather, the last band to perform on the first day of the festival