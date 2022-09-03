Rock in Rio: Fogaça criticizes ‘dirty politics’ in concert

Henrique Fogaça, chef known for being a judge on the reality show MasterChef, was an attraction at Rock in Rio this Friday (2), alongside his metal band, Oitão. Leading name on the Rock District stage, he took advantage of the performance to make speeches against social inequality. “In every city, there are people begging, children, adults, the elderly. Thanks to dirty politics. We need to talk about it. Hunger, misery and pain”, he declared before the song 4º Mundo.

The name of the band was the result of the presence of the number 8 in the lives of the members, on birthdays of the musicians or even their mothers. In addition to Fogaça, the band from São Paulo is formed by guitarists Ciero and Ricardo Quatrucci, bassist Tchelo and drummer Rodrigo Oliveira.

The band used the show at Rock in Rio as a way of promoting their next album, Sem Fronteiras. Oitão was scheduled to go on stage at 8 pm, but was delayed 18 minutes, to increase the coincidences with the number in its name. Fogaça still entered wearing a balaclava and a cap, leaving his face hidden from the public. The accessory was taken off right on the second band, revealing a band of black ink from chin to forehead.

During the performance, the vocalist Fogaça took the opportunity to mention several social problems in Brazil. “Inequality, prejudice, social exclusion, health is precarious”, he listed. Some data also appeared in the speech. “Six out of ten children are victims of poverty. We will not shut up, we can fight,” he added.