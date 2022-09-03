Rock in Rio misses the name of Ratos de Porão in the dressing room; João Gordo shows correction and ironizes: ‘Roquem Rio’ | Rock in Rio 2022

The first show in the history of Ratos de Porão at Rock in Rio was a historic repair. But the festival got the band’s name wrong and João Gordo had to make a small repair in this repair.

Rock in Rio got the name of a band wrong from their own line-up and was corrected and mocked by their vocalist. João Gordo posted photos laughing at the sign on the dressing room door of “Ratos of Basement”.

The Rats’ lead singer in Porão posted a picture giving a thumbs up and joked in the caption: “Roquem Rio”. Afterwards, he published an image with the name correction.

The design of the correction has traces of the character Irmão do Jorel, created by Juliano Enrico. João Gordo also joked in the caption: “Jorel’s brother”, he wrote.

2 of 4 João Gordo posted correction on the dressing room door — Photo: Reproduction João Gordo posted correction on the dressing room door – Photo: Reproduction

Ratos de Porão put on a fast, powerful show with screams of political demonstrations at Rock in Rio this Friday (2).

3 of 4 Ratos de Porão performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Rodrigo Ortega/g1 Ratos de Porão performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Rodrigo Ortega/g1

The fundamental group in the history of hardcore and metal in Brazil had never played at the festival in their 41-year career.

They played with a Landless Movement flag at the back of the stage. Bassist Juninho wore a T-shirt from the movement.

The public joined in a chorus against Bolsonaro and the band accompanied him on drums and with vocalist João Gordo’s screams. At the end of the show, the fans repeated the screams against the president.

João Gordo: 15 stories from the biggest cause of national rock, from a ride with grunge to a fight with Nazis

Rock in Rio ‘Metaleirinhos’: children, still in the belly or in the lap, are present on the 1st day

First day of Rock in Rio has protests against Jair Bolsonaro

Even on the small Supernova stage and with just over half an hour of performance, it was a historic repair.

They recalled career classics, such as “Crucified by the system”, from the first album, from 1984 and “Anarkophobia”, the title track of the 1991 album, both of which received a standing ovation.

They also played tracks from the new album “Necropolitics”, about denialism of the pandemic and against far-right religious and political extremism.

4 of 4 Ratos de Porão performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Rodrigo Ortega/g1 Ratos de Porão performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Rodrigo Ortega/g1

João Gordo had a recent diagnosis of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. he told the g1 that it makes concerts difficult for him.