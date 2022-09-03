Rock in Rio: Ratos de Porão attacks Bolsonaro and exalts the MST – 09/02/2022 – Illustrated

The show by the punk band Ratos de Porão at the ninth edition of Rock in Rio started at 19:32, on the Supernova stage, with groups of headbanging popping up among the fans, who formed a modest, although excited audience.
A red shirt with the symbol of the MST, the Movimento dos Trabalhadores Rurais Sem Terra, was displayed on stage throughout the group’s performance. Bassist Juninho was also wearing a collective blouse.
It was the fans who led the chorus of “hey Bolsonaro, go take it in the ass”, but the group stimulated the audience with instrumental sounds and a vocal in sync with the protest screams. Vocalist João Gordo even did a little dance.
In the audience, a huge banner written “fuck u, Putin” – or “fuck you, Putin” – caught the attention of those trying to reach the stage before the show started.
This is the first time the group has played at the festival. The show had songs like “Beber Until Morrer”, “Terra do Carnaval”, “Aids, Pop, Repression” and “Anarkophobia”, hits from the album “Brasil”, released in 1989.
your subscription can be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to receive alerts on the top news of the day. Your subscription helps us to do independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team of more than 200 columnists and bloggers. A professional journalism that supervises the public power, conveys useful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lie. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
SUBSCRIBE FOR BRL 1.90 IN THE 1st MONTH