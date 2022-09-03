Rock in Rio: Sepultura plays Beethoven; Bolsonaro is cursed – 09/02/2022 – Illustrated

It was with a black and white screen marked by lightning drawings that the biggest national heavy metal band, Sepultura, gathered alongside the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra for the first show on the Mundo stage in the ninth edition of Rock in Rio, which began this Friday (2).

Accustomed to performing at the festival, the band opened the show with an Igor Stravinsky theme, but soon weighed in on “Roots Bloody Roots”, a classic from the 1990s, when it was at its peak and still had Max Cavalera as vocalist. The onslaught made the audience take their feet off the ground.

To the sound of screams coming from the audience with the band’s name, vocalist Andreas Kisser celebrated the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. “What a fantastic feeling to be here with you after this pandemic, after everything that has happened.”

The mood went from calm to euphoria as the orchestra came in and out, filling the performance with melodic elements that are rare in Sepultura’s dirty, hard sound. In songs like “Kairos” and “Agony of Defeat”, more recent, OSB reinforced the band’s riffs, but the logic was reversed in performances of numbers by Beethoven and Vivaldi, when guitarist Andreas Kisser came to take over the guitar.

The union between the heavy metal and music musicians came to a head when they took turns soloing amid a rich rhythmic session that included triangle and drums. The moment referred to great moments of Sepultura, which, on the celebrated album “Roots”, from 1996, combined the percussion of Carlinhos Brown and influences of Brazilian indigenous music in syncopated rhythms with distorted guitars.

It was a different show from what Sepultura is used to, which played in all editions of Rock in Rio, with the exception of 2015, but the response from the metal audience was greater in the usual hits, in the case of “Refuse/Resist”, too. enhanced by the orchestra.

There were even some insults to president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro, from the Liberal Party, but only from a part of the audience. Before leaving the stage, Kisser said that the show was a historic moment for the band, stressing the “mutual respect and admiration”.