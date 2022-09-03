Rodrigo Fernández thanks his trust and is thrilled with the chance to stay at Santos

Hired on loan at the end of March, Rodrigo Fernández needed little time to become popular with Santos fans. In all, the midfielder has played 29 appointments with the white shirt and scored one goal.

The Uruguayan has a contract with Peixe until the end of 2022. President Andres Rueda, however, has already declared that he intends to carry out the definitive purchase of the athlete. In the midst of this scenario, the player thanked the club for the trust and was thrilled with the chance to stay at Vila Belmiro.

“For sure this (being hired permanently) gives greater confidence. I’m doing my job. I came here to do things well and I believe I have been able to help. The opportunity to be here at Santos was great,” he told Santos TV.

“I was surprised and I feel very happy for the affection I received from the fans, whether during the games or even when I’m walking down the street. It’s something very good for me and my whole family. I’m very happy here and if I have the chance If I stay, I’ll be even happier”, he added.

After serving a suspension in the 0-0 draw with Cuiabá, last Sunday, Rodrigo Fernández should return to Santos’ starting lineup this Monday, in the match against Goiás. The match is scheduled for Monday, at 20:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

At the moment, Alvinegro Praiano is in eighth place, with 34 points, two more than Esmeraldino, which appears in 10th.

