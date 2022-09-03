Rooster: Arena MRV cost high or low? See prices of other stadiums

Atltico will pay around R$950 million for the construction of the MRV Arena, the most modern in South America, according to the club. Other stadiums in Brazil became more expensive, such as Neo Qumica Arena, Corinthians, and Man Garrincha. Mineiro cost around BRL 670 million in 2014, but the government of Minas has already disbursed more than BRL 1 billion in transfers to Minas Arena.
O supersports listed the values of the main stadiums in Brazil in the photo gallery below. The price comparison of the works was carried out without monetary updating, only with the final cost disclosed at the time of construction.
See the construction prices of football stadiums in Brazil
“Back then, it was BRL 250 million (from the sale of 49.9% of Diamond Mall), BRL 60 million (sale of naming rights acquired by MRV) and BRL 100 million (sale of captive chairs). the projects were conceptual. It was a 41,000-seat arena. As the licensing process went on and until the construction began, these 410 turned into R$ 650 million. And why this difference in that amount? Because we have financial correction , from INCC (National Construction Cost Index), has the inflation of the period that the INCC does not correct. The inflation was much higher. We have the projects that were arriving at an executive level, so that we could actually pray . We had several modifications of projects with improvements. Many improvements. And we also had several legal requirements for the execution of the project”, he said.