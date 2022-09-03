Rueda sets up a financial operation to buy Santos fans ‘darling’: “We use the strategy…”

Experiencing a delicate financial situation, the board of Santos is experiencing a moment of uncertainty regarding the future of the midfielder Rodrigo Fernandez. The player arrived at Alvinegro Praiano on loan until the end of the season, but the São Paulo team has not yet exercised its purchasing power, leaving the situation undefined. The athlete has been having strong performances, but the board seeks to financial solutions to stay with the Uruguayan athlete.

During an interview with the portal Sports Gazettethe president Andres Rueda explained the situation of the steering wheel and also of Vinicius Zanocelo. “When they [Rodrigo e Zanocelo] were hired was already within a plan and a strategy based on the money that the club had. We didn’t have the money to make acquisitions and we used the strategy of bringing in players on loan, with a fixed pass value and adjusted salaries if Santos exercised the purchase option. So, by contract, it’s all right. All you have to do is tell Santos and they’re from Santos”, explained.

Rodrigo he has played 29 matches for Clube Paulista, where he scored one goal and is considered a starter in the main squad. With Rueda’s public statements that he intends to exercise the purchase of the athlete from the Guaraniof Paraguay. The steering wheel thanked the trust placed by the representative and celebrated the affection he has been receiving from Santos.

“For sure this (being hired permanently) gives greater confidence. I’m doing my job. I came here to do things well and I believe I have been able to help. The opportunity to be here at Santos was great. I was surprised and I feel very happy for the affection I received from the fans, whether during games or even when I’m walking down the street. It’s a really good thing for me and my whole family. I am very happy here and if I have the chance to stay I will be even happier.”.