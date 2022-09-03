Russia cancels resumption of gas supplies on Saturday

Russia will not resume this Saturday (3.Aug.2022) the supply of natural gas through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which has been shut down since last Wednesday (31.Aug). The information was released by the Russian company Gazprom this Friday (September 2, 2022).

According to the company, a failure in the maintenance of the pipeline will prevent the resumption of gas supplies to Europe. The company did not, however, provide a new date for Nord Stream 1’s operation.

“Until complaints about the operation of the equipment are eliminated, the transport of gas to the Nord Stream pipeline will continue to be completely stopped”says an excerpt from the statement released on Telegram.

Gazprom announced last Wednesday a 3-day interruption of gas supply through Nord Stream 1. The company stated that the need for unscheduled maintenance was due to the single gas compressor requiring repairs. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline was operating at 20% of its capacity, due to the war in Ukraine.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is the largest between Russia and Europe and carries gas to the continent via Germany. It has been in operation since 2011 and is majority-owned by Gazprom, Russia’s largest energy company.

With a length of 1,200 km, the pipeline has the capacity to transport 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. However, due to European sanctions imposed on Russia, it is shipping 33 million cubic meters a day.

During maintenance work on the Trent 60 gas compressor unit (GPA nº 24) at the Portovaya compressor station, carried out together with Siemens representatives, an oil leak was detected with the addition of a sealing compound to the connectors of the terminal connections. from the cable lines of the low and intermediate pressure rotor speed sensors. Oil was detected in the cable plug connection of the BPE2 sub-board included with the motor. Oil was also found in the cable line area in the external terminal box of the GPA automatic control system outside the noise and heat insulating box. The oil leak detection report was also signed by Siemens representatives. Received a warning from Rostekhnadzor of Russia that detected faults, damages do not allow safe and trouble-free operation of the gas turbine engine. In this regard, it is necessary to take appropriate measures and suspend further operation of the Trent 60 gas compressor unit in connection with the identified serious violations. Similar oil leaks have previously been detected on gas compressor units with #075, #076, #120 engines that have undergone a factory overhaul and are now in a forced shutdown state. According to information from Siemens, the complete elimination of oil leakage in these engines is only possible under the conditions of a specialized workshop. A letter about the identified malfunctions of the Trent 60 unit (No. 24) and the need for their elimination was sent to the President and CEO of Siemens Energy AG, Christian Bruch. Until comments about the operation of the equipment are removed, the transport of gas to the Nord Stream pipeline has been completely stopped.