Russia cuts gas from Europe indefinitely

Gazprom, a Kremlin-controlled energy company, said on Friday that it would keep the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline closed. The company claims to have found a technical failure during maintenance of the pipeline linking Russia to Germany. There is no deadline for the return of activities.

Nord Stream was due to resume work on Saturday 3rd after three days of maintenance. Prior to the repairs, the pipeline was operating at 20% of its capacity.

Russia began limiting natural gas supplies in June. At the time, the Kremlin blamed the pipeline’s problems on sanctions imposed by Western powers. European governments, in turn, accused President Vladimir Putin of using Nord Stream as a political instrument.

A complete shutdown of the pipeline will force European countries to accelerate their efforts to become independent from natural gas, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal. This is because there is high demand for energy in the winter months, which could lead to rationing.

Such a measure would also harm industrial companies and bring down the continent’s economy. At the same time, it would deprive the Kremlin of exerting its economic influence in Europe.