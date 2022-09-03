Russia cuts gas to Europe amid war and price dispute

Abhishek Pratap

Contrary to what was announced, the gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany will not be reopened this Saturday (3/9), according to Gazprom, the Russian state energy company.

The company said it found an oil leak in one of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline’s turbines, meaning it will be closed indefinitely.

The pipelines had already been closed for the last three days to, according to Gazprom, carry out maintenance services.

According to the Financial Times, Gazprom had already been reducing gas shipments over Nord Stream 1 since June. In those months, the gas supply reached only 20% of the normal volume.

