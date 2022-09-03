Russian oil tycoon falls out of hospital window and adds to list of ‘mysterious’ deaths; remember the cases | World

Mysterious deaths have returned to haunt Russian tycoons and high-ranking businessmen. This Thursday (1st), the president of Russia’s main oil company, Ravil Maganov, died after falling from the window of a hospital in Moscow, according to Russian media. Circumstances place the case in list of Russian tycoons killed in mysterious conditions in recent months.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, at least seven similar cases have been recorded – in most cases, the oligarchs had some sort of disagreement with the Russian government. (see more below)and the cause of the reported deaths was suicide.

Russian tycoon falls after falling out of hospital window

In the case of Maganov, suspicions fall on the fact that, at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, his company, Lukoil, issued a note of condolence to the victims of the bombings and called for the quickest possible end to the war.. Officially, the company confirmed his death but said it was “due to a severe illness”. The country’s state media, such as the state news agency Tass, said the cause of death was suicide.

See other cases of Russian businessmen and oligarchs who died in mysterious or still unclear circumstances this year:

1 of 1 Top row: Sergey Protosenya, Vladislav Avaev and Mikhail Watford; Bottom line: Alexander Tyulyakov, Vasily Melnikov and Leonid Schulman — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media/Montage g1 Top row: Sergey Protosenya, Vladislav Avaev and Mikhail Watford; Bottom line: Alexander Tyulyakov, Vasily Melnikov and Leonid Schulman — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media/Montage g1

Schulman, 60, was found dead in the bathroom of his home in St Petersburg. A letter evoking the version of suicide was found at the scene.

Alexander Tyulyakov, deputy director of Gazprom

The 61-year-old businessman was found hanged in a chalet also in the Saint Petersburg region.

Andrei Krukovsky, director of Krasnaya Polyana, a resort owned by Gazprom

Krukovsky was just 37 years old and, according to investigations, fell off a cliff outside Sochi, in southern Russia.

Mikhail Watford, oil tycoon

Watford, 66, was found hanged in the garage of his London suburban mansion.

Sergei Proteosenya from Novatek

The Russian millionaire was found dead next to his wife and daughter in a village in Spain in April.

Vasily Melnikov, former employee of medical equipment company MedStom

Melnikvo was found dead in his apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, in the Volga district, along with his wife and two children aged 4 and 10, complete the macabre list.

Vladislav Avaev, former vice president of Gazprombrank

The tycoon and his family were found dead in Moscow also in April.