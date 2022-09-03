Safra elects 10 stocks with an average yield of 6.4% to invest in September

Safra withdrew JBS (JBSS3) and AES Brazil (AESB3) of your recommended wallet of dividends to include electrobras (ELET3) and safe harbor (PSSA3) in order to overcome the Dividend index (IDIV) In September.

For Eletrobras, analysts believe that there are several possibilities for unlocking value, such as cutting costs and expenses, changing the sales strategy, and potential gains from greater tax efficiency. “We believe that the performance of their actions can be very positive as the results of the efficiency gain initiatives begin to appear”, they say.

As for Porto, despite still weak results in the short term, looking ahead Safra sees that the company is close to an inflection point. “We see its shares trading at multiple attractions”, say the analysts.

With the new formation, by sector, the portfolio has exposure of 40% to financial services, 40% to the basic utilities sector, and 10% to telecommunications and steel and mining.

The portfolio for September has a dividend yield average of 6.4%.

In August, the bank’s portfolio had a negative variation of 0.79% compared to an increase of 4.27% in its reference index.

In the year, the portfolio adds up to an appreciation of 9.07%, while the IDIV accumulates a high of 11.20%.

See all Safra nominations for this month:

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!

Disclaimer

O money times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.