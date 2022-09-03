Samsung confirms customer data was stolen in hack

This Friday (2), Samsung has confirmed that customer data was stolen in a cyber-invasion that took place in July. Affecting US customers, the company noted, however, that identity registration data (Social Security) or credit and debit card numbers were not leaked.

According to the company’s official statement, the data stolen in the incident from the company’s servers includes:

With this data in hand, criminals can contact the customers in question to try to pull off phishing scams. Recommendations include not clicking on unknown links and not downloading files uploaded by suspects. Samsung says the case remains under investigation.

Still no details

The Samsung did not detail the total number of affected customers, but said it is notifying all of them about the case. The company also said that the “affected information for each relevant customer may vary”. The company stressed that the devices of the customers in question are not at risk.

Earlier this year, the company also confirmed that the Lapsus$ hacker group was responsible for stealing nearly 200GB of sensitive company data. Among them were source codes for devices from the Galaxy line.