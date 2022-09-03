Samsung launches ad trolling Apple before the iPhone 14 arrives

Samsung took advantage of the launch of the iPhone 14 next Wednesday (7) to sting Apple. The South Korean manufacturer pinned it published a video saying that it is not necessary to wait for the rival’s new device to be able to take good photos of the moon: this is already possible in the top of the line Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Z Flip 4.

The company chose to mock the camera because one of the expectations regarding the iPhone 14 is that it will also bring more powerful lenses to capture images of the night sky – and Apple should present them as a great “innovation”, but which, apparently, is not it’s so unprecedented.

The 30-second video has male narration, reminiscent of action movie trailers, and features the camera power of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Flip 4. They offer 108 megapixels of resolution and the key subject of contention: a zoom. Wide range of up to 100x to photograph elements of space.

The announcement also says that the highest resolution smartphone on the market will be in someone else’s pocket – not the Apple user. And it ends with the following joke: “Because this innovation won’t be arriving soon on an iPhone near you. It’s already here on Galaxy”

Check out the video:

The game goes further: a cell phone with contours that resemble an iPhone, “explodes” in light effects, giving way to the Flip model. These “stars” are very similar to the official art from Apple’s event, featured on its official website.

The outline of the “generic” cell phone, the explosion and its resemblance to Apple’s graphic pattern Image: Playback/Samsung

It is not the first time

Samsung already has a history of attacking the competitor, mainly by showing off features that its devices boast in advance.

In March, at the event peek Performance, Apple presented the iPhone 13 in green with M1 Ultra chip. On the same day, Samsung posted on Twitter that it “felt flattered”, alluding that Apple would have been inspired by the shade of the Galaxy S22 family and the title of “Ultra”, which has been adopted by the manufacturer for years.

Ultra? Green? We’re feeling sincerely flattered today. — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) March 8, 2022

It remains to be seen how Samsung will position itself in the face of the news presented at the Apple event, which takes place on the 7th, at 2 pm. Tilt will have a live reporter at Apple Park to follow the broadcast and will cover in real time with all the details of the new device – in addition to other products that the company may also reveal.