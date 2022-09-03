Samsung Neo QLED 144 HZ 50″ TV has a discount on Submarino

A new Samsung Neo QLED 144 Hz TV has been released, and Submarino is offering a 10% off purchase. The TV has a technology that replaces the conventional LED with 40 Mini LEDs, which delivers “a much more accurate black and perfect brightness, bringing much more realism”.

Just apply the coupon ELETRO10, valid exclusively within the Submarino app, to enjoy the discount:

By purchasing your TV between August 29th and September 18th, you can guarantee two DualSenses or a headset. Redemption can be made from September 1st to October 16th. Simply register your Invoice on the Samsung website to receive the bonus.

On the 43” and 50” models, the product has a feature called Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, which transmits “fast images and smooth transitions with the panel with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz”. The response time is even better due to the four HDMI 2.1 ports.

UltraWide Support on Samsung Neo QLED 144HZ TV

With screen format options of 21:9 or 32:9, the Samsung Neo QLED 144HZ TV has an intuitive menu for gamers to query data such as input lag, FPS, HDR and other important information. Not to mention FreeSync Premium Pro, which will allow you to play your games without breaking images.