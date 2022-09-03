Samsung Neo QLED 144 HZ 50″ TV has a discount on Submarino

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Samsung Neo QLED 144 HZ 50″ TV has a discount on Submarino 3 Views

A new Samsung Neo QLED 144 Hz TV has been released, and Submarino is offering a 10% off purchase. The TV has a technology that replaces the conventional LED with 40 Mini LEDs, which delivers “a much more accurate black and perfect brightness, bringing much more realism”.

Just apply the coupon ELETRO10, valid exclusively within the Submarino app, to enjoy the discount:

By purchasing your TV between August 29th and September 18th, you can guarantee two DualSenses or a headset. Redemption can be made from September 1st to October 16th. Simply register your Invoice on the Samsung website to receive the bonus.

Samsung QLED 114Hz TV
(Source: Samsung)

On the 43” and 50” models, the product has a feature called Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, which transmits “fast images and smooth transitions with the panel with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz”. The response time is even better due to the four HDMI 2.1 ports.

UltraWide Support on Samsung Neo QLED 144HZ TV

With screen format options of 21:9 or 32:9, the Samsung Neo QLED 144HZ TV has an intuitive menu for gamers to query data such as input lag, FPS, HDR and other important information. Not to mention FreeSync Premium Pro, which will allow you to play your games without breaking images.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in August 2022 on TudoCelular

After a month full of interesting market launches, the time has come to find out …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved