Samsung presents Galaxy Z Flip4 5G and Galaxy Z Fold4 5G in Brazil

The new foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Flip4 5G and Galaxy Z Fold4 5G were officially launched in Brazil this August. Devices keep reinventing the way we use smartphones thanks to innovations and their customizable formats. The fourth generation of foldables offers tailored experiences and enhanced performance powered by the Snapdragon®2 8 Gen 1 and 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Samsung has also prepared special gifts for those who purchase the devices in this launch period.

Galaxy Z Flip4 5G

The Galaxy Z Flip4 5G is the most advanced self-expression tool ever created by Samsung. The device’s compact design offers unprecedented experiences not available on any other smartphone.

The Z Flip4 5G allows people to record videos and capture selfies from various angles. Just partially fold your smartphone to activate the Flex Camera, or place the Z Flip4 5G on a flat surface to take hands-free selfies and videos – a perfect way to capture a photo without leaving anyone out and not even having to stretch your hand out. arm until they all fit into the frame.

Thanks to the improved Quick Shot, you can capture high-quality selfies using the Z Fold4 5G’s main sensor while previewing the image on the device’s external screen. The Portrait mode, which captures beautiful photos with a blurred background, has also received improvements: it is now possible to check the real aspect ratio of the photo directly from the external screen.

And with the 65% brighter sensor powered by the Snapdragon®2 8 Gen 1 processor, photos and videos are sharper and more stable – day or night.

The external display also received even more functions than the predecessor model. It is now possible to make calls, reply to text messages (with predefined messages and emojis).

Another important and very welcome enhancement to the Z Flip4 5G is the battery. You can capture, watch and connect longer between charges with the expanded 3,700mAh battery, and super-fast charging guarantees up to 50% battery life in about 30 minutes.

Galaxy Z Fold4 5G

In this fourth generation Galaxy Z Fold4 5G, this multitasking smartphone offers greater functionality whether open, closed or in Flex Mode.

The Z Fold4 5G’s new Taskbar features a computer-like layout, allowing you to access your favorite and recent apps even easier. And thanks to Samsung’s partnerships with Google and Microsoft, major apps like Chrome, Office and Gmail now support drag-and-drop commands. For example, users can copy and paste links, photos and documents just by dragging them from one application to another.

Microsoft’s full Office suite and Outlook also benefit from the Z Fold4 5G’s foldable display, providing more information and faster ways to interact with content. And your multitasking experience will be even more complete with the S Pen’s features, allowing you to draw and annotate in a simple and intuitive way, from anywhere.

The Z Fold4 5G’s camera has also received improvements and now has an improved 50MP main lens and 30x Space Zoom. Plus, thanks to a 23% brighter sensor, and the smartphone’s greater processing power, users can capture brilliant images even at night.

buy and earn

Samsung has also prepared special gifts for people who purchase a Galaxy Z Flip4 5G or Z Fold4 5G. When you buy a Z Flip4 5G, you get a Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch, and when you buy a Z Fold4 5G, you get a Galaxy Watch4 Classic and a S Pen case.

In addition, when you purchase either of the two foldable devices, you get Samsung Care+ insurance, with one year of screen protection and one incident.

To participate, just redeem the coupon in the Samsung Members app and fill in the information on the Samsung Para Você website. This condition is valid for purchases made from August 23 to September 11, and can be redeemed from August 30 to October 7. Check out the full regulation of the promotion by clicking on this link.

