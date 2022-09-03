SARS cases in young people and children grow in the country, says Fiocruz

The new InfoGripe Bulletin, released today (2) by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), points to the recent increase in the number of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in children and adolescents aged zero to 17 years, with a higher growth rate in the range of 5 to 11 years, in several states, in the first weeks of August.

The study refers to Epidemiological Week (SE) 34, period from August 21 to 27, and is based on data entered in the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Gripe) until the 29th.

InfoGripe’s coordinator, researcher Marcelo Gomes, said that laboratory data still do not make it possible to clearly identify the virus associated with this increase. He reported that in some states in the South and Midwest, there are indications of a predominance of rhinovirus in the public from five to 11 years old for recent weeks, but the data are still preliminary.

Gomes clarified that “because it is a growth restricted to children and temporarily associated with returning to school after school holidays, the current scenario reinforces the importance of minimal care such as good ventilation of classrooms and respect for the isolation of children with symptoms of respiratory infection for adequate treatment and preservation of the health of the school family”.

In the general population, the scenario shows a decline in the long-term trend, that is, in the last six weeks, and stability in the short-term trend (last three weeks). The national curve continues to stabilize to a level similar to that maintained in April 2022, the lowest since the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic in the country.

SARS-CoV-2

The bulletin also reveals that data on laboratory results by age group continue to point to a predominance of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, especially in the adult population. In the last four epidemiological weeks, the prevalence among cases with a positive result for respiratory viruses was 2.6% for influenza A; 0.3% for influenza B; 5% for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV); and 71.8% for Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19).

Among the deaths, the presence of these viruses among the positives was 1% for influenza A; 0.7% for influenza B; 0.3% for RSV; and 95.7% Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19).

States

The analysis by states indicates that only Acre, Ceará, Distrito Federal, Espírito Santo, Roraima and São Paulo show growth in the long-term trend until Epidemiological Week 34. In all units, the recent increase is concentrated in the group from zero to 17 years of age, not being registered among adults.

Among the capitals, there is an evolution in the long-term trend until Epidemiological Week 34: Boa Vista (RR), Fortaleza (CE), João Pessoa (PB), Palmas (TO), São Luís (MA), São Paulo (SP) and Vitória (ES).

The bulletin informs, however, that in most of these cities, this is compatible with the oscillation scenario. In the other capitals, signs indicate a decline or stability in the long-term trend, and stability in the three recent weeks.