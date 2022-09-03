Sasha, Larissa Manoela and Alanis Guillen: see the celebrities on the first day of Rock in Rio – Quem

+



Larissa Manoela, Alanis Guillen and Sasha Meneghel (Photo: RT Fotografia, Webert Belicio/AgNews and Paulo Tauil/BrazilNews)

Celebrities passed through the Olympic Park to follow the first day of Rock in Rio concerts, which started this Friday (2). They were at the festival Sasha Meneguel with her husband, João Figueiredo, Mel Maia, Enzo Celulari, Allanis Guillen, the couple Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach, among others.

“I think a festival is a time when we can dare, put personality, mixing musical genres with fashion styles, then it ends up emerging, leaving us inspired for this period. The inspiration is rock, baby!”, Larissa told Quem, with a transparent jumpsuit with pearls.

Who also bet on a different look was Carmo Dalla Vecchia. the actor of face and courage came out of skirts. “I got it for my birthday, it’s my first time using it. It’s very comfortable and easier to go to the bathroom too,” she joked.

Alanis Guillen, Juma Marruá from Pantanal, arrived late to see Iron Maiden and insisted on going to the track to honor the metalheads. Mel Maia admitted that metal is not his musical style. “I’m not very close, I don’t usually hear much. I came today to meet you, but tomorrow will be the day I come to enjoy it with my friends. I’m going to come over to Post Malone and Alok, I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.

The Rock in Rio gates opened around 2pm, but the line to get in started to form at 4am. The schedule of concerts on the Mundo Stage began with the Grave and the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra at 5:25 pm. then the Gojira takes the stage at 19:25, Iron Maiden at 21:30 and the dream theater at 00:05.

On the Sunset Stage, the Black Panther with Devotos the performances began at 2:55 pm. Followed by Metal Allegiance at 4:25 pm, living color and Steve Vai at 18:25 and bullet for My Valentine at 20:30.

See photos of all the celebrities on the first day of Rock in Rio:

Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach (Photo: Dilson Silva and Fabricio Pioyani /AgNews)

Sasha Meneghel and João Figueiredo (Photo: Webert Belicio/AgNews)

Enzo Celulari (Photo: Webert Belicio/AgNews)

Rafael Zulu (Photo: Thyago Andrade / Brazil News)

Felipe Roque (Photo: Thyago Andrade / Brazil News)

Mel Maia (Photo: Vitor Pereira / AgNews)

Isaiah (Photo: Vitor Pereira / AgNews)

Hugo Bonemer (Photo: Victor Chapetta / AgNews)

Any Gabrielly (Photo: Vitor Pereira/AgNews)

Supla (Photo: Dilson Silva and Fabricio Pioyani)

Rodrigo Mussi (Photo: Vitor Pereira/AGNEWS)

Thiago Martins (Photo: Webert Belicio/AgNews)

Thiago Fragoso, Mariana Vaz and Benjamin (Photo: Webert Belicio/AgNews)

Tata Estaniecki (Photo: Manoella Mello/Rt Photography)

Boo Unzueta (Photo: Manoella Mello/Rt photo)

Amin Khader (Photo: Graça Paes/AgNews)

Felipe Prior and Babu Santana at Rock in Rio (Photo: Webert Belicio/AgNews)

Ellen Jabour (Photo: Andy Santana/Disclosure)

Little Lô (Photo: Wallace Barbosa / RT )

Thais Braz (Photo: Victor Chapetta/AgNews)

Lua Blanco at Rock in RIo (Photo: Manoella Mello/Rt photography)

Cauê Campos and Allexandre Colman (Photo: Victor Chapetta/AgNews)

Daniel Blanco and his girlfriend (Photo: Marcos Ferreira/BrazilNews)

Marcos Frota and Thaysa Rodrigues (Photo: Graça Paes/AgNews)

Carol Ramiro (Photo: Leo Franco / AgNews)

João Guilherme (Photo: Reginaldo Teixeira/RT)

Alanis Guillen (Photo: Webert Belicio/Agnews)

Kaysar Dadour (Photo: Webert Belicio/Agnews)

Carmo Dalla Vecchia (Photo: Rafael Cusato/Quem)

Gustavo Marsengo (Photo: Paulo Tauil/Brazil News )

Giselle Batista (Photo: Paulo Tauil/Brazil News)

Letícia Colin (Photo: Lucas Teixeira)

Roberto Medina on the first day of Rock in Rio (Photo: Roberto Filho/Brazil News)

Anna Lima at Rock in Rio (Photo: Rafael Cusato/Quem)

Viih Tube (Photo: RT Photography)