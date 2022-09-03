SBT goes back and keeps “Casos de Família” on the air and promises news

posted on 02/09/2022 16:58 / updated on 02/09/2022 16:58



(credit: Personal Archive)

SBT went back and will keep the program Family cases up in the air. Presenter Christina Rocha used social networks this Thursday (1/9) to confirm the news.

Silvio Santos’ broadcaster, which had decided to cancel the program family cases, informed that the attraction is still on the grid and promised news.

“SBT’s management reconsidered and, Family cases stays on the grid. However, with news,” the channel announced.

In a post on Instagram, Christina Rocha confirmed and celebrated the news.

“Hey guys. How are you? Well, who likes Family cases, I have news for you. SBT decided to reconsider its programming strategy and next week the Family cases will resume recording. Soon, some news about the program will be announced,” she said in a video.

In the caption, she reinforced. “For my beloved fans I have a super news, the program Family cases resume recording next week. By programming strategy we are normally on the air and soon I will bring more news! Who loved raise your hand,” she wrote.