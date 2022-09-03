Seap confirms first case of monkeypox in prison | Rio de Janeiro



Department of Penitentiary Administration (Seap) detects case of monkeypox (Monkeypox) – Disclosure

Department of Penitentiary Administration (Seap) detects case of monkey pox (Monkeypox)Disclosure

Published 09/02/2022 15:22

Rio – The Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (Seap) reported this Friday (2) that a woman deprived of her liberty tested positive for monkeypox (monkeypox). The patient has been isolated and is receiving medication. The woman’s identity and the Criminal Unit were not released.

According to the secretariat, teams from the National Policy for Comprehensive Health Care for Persons Deprived of Liberty in the Prison System (PNAISP) carried out a screening and search action in the cells and identified six other suspected cases.

Health surveillance protocols were activated and the entire collective and servers of the Prison Unit received guidance on preventive measures.

Seap reinforced that the suspected and confirmed cases are being monitored by the PNAISP team, which in turn is receiving full support from the direction of the prison unit to better conduct care at the assistance and surveillance level.

first confirmed death

On Monday (29), the state of Rio de Janeiro confirmed the first death from monkeypox. The patient, a 33-year-old man, was hospitalized at Hospital Ferreira Machado, in Campos dos Goytacazes, Norte Fluminense. According to the Municipal Health Department, he had low immunity and comorbidities that worsened the disease. The patient developed complications and had to be transferred to the ICU on day 19.