see 20 Brazilians who changed clubs in the European market

Europe transfer window closed on Thursday

THE Europe’s summer transfer window closed on Thursday (1st) for the main leagues on the continent. And Brazilians, even more than usual, were market players.

Some were surprised by have changed clubs in the final moments from the window. Others agreed to live a new challenge after leaving the stability of the old house. And some also made “noise”, like Antony, for having been the most expensive brazilian this summercosting 95 million euros (R$ 478 million) to the Manchester United.

And then there’s the group that took the risk of changing teams with a clear goal in mind: get Tite’s attention and compete, or stamp, the vacancy in the Brazilian Team that goes to world Cup from Qatar.

O ESPN.com.br list below 20 Brazilians who have moved in recent weeks and analyzes the situation as they arrive at their new homes.

eye on the cup

Several players who were called up by Tite in this World Cup cycle changed clubs. And many, of course, have the World Cup as their main motivator for this change months before the final call.

The group has from players with more history in the selection, such as Gabriel Jesus and Richarlisoneven those who have just arrived in the dispute, such as Antony and Raphinhawhich came out of Leeds United to act in barcelona.

Jesus changed the Manchester City fur Arsenal and so far it has been fine, with a blistering Premier League start us gunners. Richarlison is not yet a holder of the tottenham, but begins to gain space in Antonio Conte’s team. The two are fond of Tite, but have not yet secured their spots.

Renan Lodi is another who thought about changing clubs to try to appear for the selection. left the Madrid’s athletic and moved to Nottingham Forest in order to win the competition of Guilherme Arana and Alex Telleswho made the opposite move, when changing a team from Premier League (Manchester United) on the other of LaLiga (seville).

See who ‘dreams’ about the Cup:

Antony – from Ajax to Manchester United (95 million euros)

richarlison – from Everton to Tottenham (58 million euros)

little raphinha – from Leeds to Barcelona (58 million euros)

Gabriel Jesus – from City to Arsenal (52 million euros)

Bremer – from Torino to Juventus (41 million euros)

Diego Carlos – from Sevilla to Aston Villa (31 million euros)

David Neres – from Shakhtar to Benfica (15 million euros)

Renan Lodi – from Atletico Madrid to Nottingham Forrest (loan)

unexpected transfers

who thought casemiro would leave the comfort of Real Madrid? or what Lucas Paquetá would end up on a team that doesn’t fight for the title, even in England? Probably no one, and that’s what happened.

The shirt number 5 of the selection gave up his laurels at the Santiago Bernabéu to try to be one of the leaders of a new Manchester United. It will do Erik ten Hag’s team good and help put the club on a higher level, alongside Antony and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Casemiro posing for a photo at Manchester United after signing his contract Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

Paquetá has another challenge. Guaranteed in the Cup as much as Casemiro, the midfielder achieved the dreamed change to the Premier League, although not for one of the country’s great clubs. He will be the great name of the West Hamwho has in shirt 11 the hope of living a successful season.

Who also enters the list of surprise negotiations is Arthur, even forgotten by many since he left Barcelona. No space in Juventushe came to negotiate with the Valence, but no agreement. When it seemed out of options, a lady offered appeared: the Liverpool, desperate for a midfielder, opened the doors of Anfield to him. Will it live up to Jürgen Klopp’s confidence and silence the crowd, who turned up their nose at your arrival?

those of little fanfare

Other Brazilians who have moved in the European market, but with less fanfare than the others, were the midfielder edersonwho switched from Salernitana to Atalanta, the defender Marcaowho left Galatasaray for Sevilla, and also William. The midfielder, who terminated his contract with Corinthianshe was announced as a reinforcement of Fulham and will act alongside Andreas Pereira, formerFlamengo.

From Brazil to Europe

Andreas pulls the line of players who were in Brazilian football and jumped to Europe. But he is far from the only one. Remember other names that also made this movement in the market: