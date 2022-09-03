See highlights from September 3, Saturday

The first Saturday of Rock in Rio will appeal mainly to those who like rap and electronic music.
The main names of the date, Post Malone, Jason Derulo, Marshmello and Alok, bring repertoires full of hits that promise to stir the public in the City of Rock.
Post closes the Mundo Stage at 12:10 am, with a show broadcast by Multishow. See below to see all the performances of the festival.
The event will also feature the debut of great Brazilian artists at the festival, such as Racionais MC’s and Criolo, in addition to exponents such as Xamã and L7nnon.
Check out today’s highlights below:
Post Malone
The 27-year-old American rapper has already been to Brazil in a presentation at Lollapalooza, in 2019, when he took Kevin O Chris to the stage of the event. Three years later, he returns to the country and is expected to present more recent hits, such as “Cooped Up”, a partnership with Roddy Ricch, and “I Like You” (A Happier Song), with Doja Cat, songs released in May of this year on the album “Twelve Carat Toothache”.
“Circles” and “Goodbyes”, released on the album “Hollywood Bleeding” after Lolla 2019, can also be present on setlist.
The singer’s repertoire classics such as “Better Now”, “Rockstar”, “Congratulations” and “Sunflower”, a collaboration with Swae Lee and part of the soundtrack of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, have also been featured in recent shows and must not be missed.
Jason Derulo
The 32-year-old American star returns to Brazil after eight years and brings his pop with R&B touches to the Rock in Rio stage. Bubblegum songs like “Wiggle”, “Savage Love”, “Swalla”, “Talk Dirty” and “Want To Want Me” are sure to excite audiences this Saturday.
Early career hits like “Whatcha Say”, “Ridin’ Solo” and “In My Head” are also expected to appear on the setlist. It’s worth paying attention to Jason’s stage presence: in addition to being a singer, he’s a great dancer.
Marshmello and Alok
Saturday is a full plate for electronic music fans. Brazilian DJ Alok is the first to take to the Mundo Stage and returns to the festival with hits such as “Hear Me Now”, a collaboration with Zeeba and Bruno Martini, and “Fuego”, with DJ Bhaskar. He should also bet on visual effects and light games, a hallmark of his presentations.
Marshmello is the second-to-last to perform, before Post Malone. The American DJ, known for performing with a helmet shaped like a marshmallow, should include in his set songs like “Alone”, “Happier”, in partnership with Bastille, and “Wolves”, with singer Selena Gomez.
Other highlights of the night
The Sunset Stage is also starring, and its last show will be the debut performance of the group Racionais MC’s at the festival. Rappers like Criolo, L7nnon and Xamã will also perform on stage alongside other artists from the Brazilian scene.
At Espaço Favela, rapper PK sings alongside MC Don Juan. On the Supernova Stage, trappers take over: Teto and MC Poze do Rodo perform for the first time at the festival.
See the full schedule below:
world stage
- 00:10 – Post Malone
- 10:20 pm – Marshmello
- 8:10pm – Jason Derulo
- 18h – Alok
Sunset stage
- 21:15 – Racionais MC’s
- 19:05 – Criolo + Mayra Andrade
- 16:55 – Shaman + Brô MC’s
- 15:30 – Papatinho and L7nnon + MC Hariel and MC Carol
New Dance Order
- 03h – Chris Lorenzo
- 01:30 am – Bhaskar
- 00:30 – Malifoo
- 11:30 pm – Carol
- 22:15 – Groove Delight
- 20:45 – Kvsh
- 19:15 – Illusionize
- 6pm – Victor Lou
- 5pm – Alamanac
- 4pm – Fluxzone
Favela Space
- 20:05 – PK invites Don Juan
- 17:55 – Bin
- 16:30 – Azula
Supernova stage
- 19:30 – Ceiling
- 18:30 – MC Poze do Rodo invites Bielzin
- 17:30 – Yunk Vino
- 16:30 – Hiosaki
- 15:30 – Ike
Rock District
- 7:10 pm – Wilson Sideral – Tropical Blues
- 17h – Evil
- 3:20 pm – Rock Street Band
Highway Stage
- 4pm – Betta
- 15:30 – JP Bonfa
- 3pm – Pedro Mahal + Blues Hole
Rock Street Mediterranean
- 17:10 – Orquestra Mundana Refugi
- 16:30 – Wallace Oliveira
- 15:15 – Celtic Land
How and where to watch the shows at Rock in Rio 2022 Festival fans will be able to enjoy the shows from their home or wherever they are through the paid channels Multishow and Canal Bis, free of charge on Globoplay (just register for a free account on the platform) , in addition to showing the best moments on TV Globo in the evening programming. Everything will be broadcast from today, following tomorrow and Sunday (4), and in the following week’s shows that start on Thursday (8) and go until Sunday (11). Multishow: live broadcast of Palco Mundo and Sunset today from 2:30 pm and on other days of the festival from 3 pm. Canal Bis: live broadcast from the Favela and New Dance Order stages every day from 5 pm. TV Globo: exhibition of a compilation of the best moments of the festival’s programming on Thursdays and Fridays after “Conversa com Bial”, Saturdays after “Altas Horas” and Sundays after “Vai que Cola”. Globoplay: there will be simultaneous exhibition of Multishow (Palco Mundo and Sunset) for non-subscribers logged in to the streaming, that is, it is enough to have a free registration; and it will also feature Canal Bis for subscribers of the “+Canais ao Vivo” package.