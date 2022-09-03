See highlights from September 3, Saturday

The first Saturday of Rock in Rio will appeal mainly to those who like rap and electronic music.

The main names of the date, Post Malone, Jason Derulo, Marshmello and Alok, bring repertoires full of hits that promise to stir the public in the City of Rock.

Post closes the Mundo Stage at 12:10 am, with a show broadcast by Multishow. See below to see all the performances of the festival.

The event will also feature the debut of great Brazilian artists at the festival, such as Racionais MC’s and Criolo, in addition to exponents such as Xamã and L7nnon.

Check out today’s highlights below:

Post Malone

Post Malone performs at Lollapalooza Brasil 2019, at Interlagos Circuit, in São Paulo Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

The 27-year-old American rapper has already been to Brazil in a presentation at Lollapalooza, in 2019, when he took Kevin O Chris to the stage of the event. Three years later, he returns to the country and is expected to present more recent hits, such as “Cooped Up”, a partnership with Roddy Ricch, and “I Like You” (A Happier Song), with Doja Cat, songs released in May of this year on the album “Twelve Carat Toothache”.

“Circles” and “Goodbyes”, released on the album “Hollywood Bleeding” after Lolla 2019, can also be present on setlist.

The singer’s repertoire classics such as “Better Now”, “Rockstar”, “Congratulations” and “Sunflower”, a collaboration with Swae Lee and part of the soundtrack of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, have also been featured in recent shows and must not be missed.

Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo at a show in Philadelphia on July 4, 2020 Image: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Welcome America, Inc.

The 32-year-old American star returns to Brazil after eight years and brings his pop with R&B touches to the Rock in Rio stage. Bubblegum songs like “Wiggle”, “Savage Love”, “Swalla”, “Talk Dirty” and “Want To Want Me” are sure to excite audiences this Saturday.

Early career hits like “Whatcha Say”, “Ridin’ Solo” and “In My Head” are also expected to appear on the setlist. It’s worth paying attention to Jason’s stage presence: in addition to being a singer, he’s a great dancer.

Marshmello and Alok

Marshmello and Alok perform at the World Stage of Rock in Rio 2022 Image: Playback/Instagram

Saturday is a full plate for electronic music fans. Brazilian DJ Alok is the first to take to the Mundo Stage and returns to the festival with hits such as “Hear Me Now”, a collaboration with Zeeba and Bruno Martini, and “Fuego”, with DJ Bhaskar. He should also bet on visual effects and light games, a hallmark of his presentations.

Marshmello is the second-to-last to perform, before Post Malone. The American DJ, known for performing with a helmet shaped like a marshmallow, should include in his set songs like “Alone”, “Happier”, in partnership with Bastille, and “Wolves”, with singer Selena Gomez.

Other highlights of the night

The Sunset Stage is also starring, and its last show will be the debut performance of the group Racionais MC’s at the festival. Rappers like Criolo, L7nnon and Xamã will also perform on stage alongside other artists from the Brazilian scene.

At Espaço Favela, rapper PK sings alongside MC Don Juan. On the Supernova Stage, trappers take over: Teto and MC Poze do Rodo perform for the first time at the festival.

See the full schedule below:

world stage

00:10 – Post Malone

10:20 pm – Marshmello

8:10pm – Jason Derulo

18h – Alok

Sunset stage

21:15 – Racionais MC’s

19:05 – Criolo + Mayra Andrade

16:55 – Shaman + Brô MC’s

15:30 – Papatinho and L7nnon + MC Hariel and MC Carol

New Dance Order

03h – Chris Lorenzo

01:30 am – Bhaskar

00:30 – Malifoo

11:30 pm – Carol

22:15 – Groove Delight

20:45 – Kvsh

19:15 – Illusionize

6pm – Victor Lou

5pm – Alamanac

4pm – Fluxzone

Favela Space

20:05 – PK invites Don Juan

17:55 – Bin

16:30 – Azula

Supernova stage

19:30 – Ceiling

18:30 – MC Poze do Rodo invites Bielzin

17:30 – Yunk Vino

16:30 – Hiosaki

15:30 – Ike

Rock District

7:10 pm – Wilson Sideral – Tropical Blues

17h – Evil

3:20 pm – Rock Street Band

Highway Stage

4pm – Betta

15:30 – JP Bonfa

3pm – Pedro Mahal + Blues Hole

Rock Street Mediterranean

17:10 – Orquestra Mundana Refugi

16:30 – Wallace Oliveira

15:15 – Celtic Land

How and where to watch the shows at Rock in Rio 2022 Festival fans will be able to enjoy the shows from their home or wherever they are through the paid channels Multishow and Canal Bis, free of charge on Globoplay (just register for a free account on the platform) , in addition to showing the best moments on TV Globo in the evening programming. Everything will be broadcast from today, following tomorrow and Sunday (4), and in the following week’s shows that start on Thursday (8) and go until Sunday (11). Multishow: live broadcast of Palco Mundo and Sunset today from 2:30 pm and on other days of the festival from 3 pm. Canal Bis: live broadcast from the Favela and New Dance Order stages every day from 5 pm. TV Globo: exhibition of a compilation of the best moments of the festival’s programming on Thursdays and Fridays after “Conversa com Bial”, Saturdays after “Altas Horas” and Sundays after “Vai que Cola”. Globoplay: there will be simultaneous exhibition of Multishow (Palco Mundo and Sunset) for non-subscribers logged in to the streaming, that is, it is enough to have a free registration; and it will also feature Canal Bis for subscribers of the “+Canais ao Vivo” package.