See the dollar quote today and the stock exchange – 09/02/2022 – Market

Data that showed a slight increase in unemployment in the United States generated a momentary wave of optimism in the global financial market this Friday (2). The euphoria lost strength throughout the afternoon after the news that Russia will not restart this Saturday (3) a gas pipeline that supplies Europe.

Markets in Europe, which closed before the information about the worsening of the gas crisis, and those in South America showed gains. The dollar also lost steam globally, a day after having reached its biggest appreciation in two decades.

In Brazil, the benchmark index of the Stock Exchange closed up 0.42%, at 110,864 points, maintaining at least part of the good mood coming from abroad.

In Europe, an index measuring the performance of the shares of the region’s 50 largest companies jumped 2.54%. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange soared 3.33%.

The New York Stock Exchange rose by more than 1% in the early hours of the day, after the release of the employment report, but turned negative at the end of the session. The benchmark S&P 500 was down 1.07%.

The explanation for the market fans for the increase in unemployment in the United States is the hope that the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American central bank) will be less rigorous in relation to its policy of raising interest rates to contain inflation in the country.

With the labor market decelerating, there is an expectation of less pressure for salary increases and, consequently, a drop in consumer prices.

The US Labor Department’s monthly employment report showed the unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in August. With this, it reached a level higher for the first time than the 3.5% before the Covid pandemic.

“Slightly higher unemployment and slightly weaker average hourly earnings suggesting slight wage deflation. Good for the Fed. It’s in line with targets,” said Alex Lima, chief strategist at Guide Investimentos.

Last month, 315,000 jobs were created. Although still robust, the new number of open positions is below the 526 thousand in July.

The weaker generation of jobs in August does not mean that the US job market is on the brakes. The country remains with almost two vacancies for every unemployed person, as reported by The Wall Street Journal this Friday.

But from an investor’s perspective, the report eases concerns by showing that the Fed could succeed in cooling the economy without necessarily raising interest rates much higher than expected.

Very high interest rates in the United States tend to motivate investors around the world to invest in American fixed income, more precisely, in the country’s Treasury bonds. This decreases the availability of money for investing in company stocks.

There is consensus among analysts on the need to tighten credit to balance the relationship between supply and demand in consumption. The fear is about the dose of the medicine.

Instead of a dip in economic activity, which could mean a global recession, the market wants a soft landing. What does that mean?

In the very short term, investors are waiting for the Fed’s meeting at the end of September to try to find out how fast the decline will be.

In an optimistic scenario, the country’s interest rate, currently at 2.5%, will be raised by another 0.50 percentage point. A 0.75 point increase, repeating the dose applied at the two most recent Fed meetings, is considered aggressive.

Claudia Rodrigues, an economist at C6 Bank, wrote this Friday in her analysis of the US payroll that August’s 315,000 new jobs “do not give a break to the Fed’s objective of controlling inflation”.

She highlights that the number remains “far above the pre-pandemic average”, which was 178,000 jobs created between 2018 and 2019.

“These numbers show a very heated job market, the result of the strong economic stimuli that were given during and after the pandemic”, he said.

Rodrigues also claims that the Fed will need to make at least one more adjustment of 0.75 point, as early as September, to reduce the price index, currently at around 8.5% per year. “The path indicated by the Fed so far still seems insufficient to bring inflation to the target of 2% per year.”

Dollar drops after biggest global rally in two decades

In the Brazilian foreign exchange market, the commercial dollar dropped 0.97%, quoted at R$5.1870. In the international scenario, the DXY index, which compares the American currency to the main global currencies, dropped 0.07%, after having advanced the day before to the highest level for a daily close since 2002.

This decline in the dollar also reflects the market’s reception of employment data in the United States, according to Cristiane Quartaroli, economist at Banco Ourinvest.

“The market understood that the American central bank could be less aggressive with the interest rate increase there,” said Quartaroli. “This result is helping the dollar fall here.”

The day before, therefore, before the Labor Department report, investors intensified the race for assets linked to the dollar and led the American currency to renew the biggest high in the world in two decades.

Since last week, the speech of the president of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American central bank) reverberates in the markets during the symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole.

Jerome Powell said Americans are heading into a painful period of slow economic growth and possibly rising unemployment.