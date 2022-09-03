See things we shouldn’t hide from doctors!

It’s no use always going to the doctor’s office if you avoid touching on some subjects. Certainly, some details of our lives can sound more embarrassing, but it is very important to maintain an open dialogue during consultations. Therefore, we selected some things we shouldn’t hide from doctors under no circumstances. Check out.

Your doctors need to know these details

We will always prioritize our privacy in many aspects of our lives, and that is very natural. However, the doctor responsible for your health needs to know in detail some factors of your routine and the functioning of your body. That’s because details that we find even embarrassing can be fundamental to identifying diseases and also treating them. So, remember to report any of the following changes in your body to doctors:

Notify me when you start taking medication

All of us will eventually need to take medication in our lives and a doctor will always need to know which medications we use. After all, a drug can change the results of our exams, in addition to bringing symptoms to our body, such as side effects. Therefore, it will be important to keep your doctor aware of the medications.

Let me know when your bathroom routine changes

Both urine and feces are important parts of our body’s functioning, so we must cherish our intestinal and urinary health. Although these details are more private in our lives, it will be essential to report any changes in the bathroom routine to the doctor, as some changes can indicate illness.

Warn in cases of changes in genitalia and reproductive organs

Another aspect of people’s private lives is their sex life, but we all know how important this area is for health. Therefore, avoid the emergence of diseases and problems that cause a change in sexual activity by reporting any changes in the genitals and reproductive organs.

Warn about changes in eating habits

Have you been feeling more hungry or not hungry? Then report this unusual behavior to your doctor. This is because the presence of excess hunger or lack of hunger can be indicative of some diseases, such as diabetes. So be aware of what you eat and also how often you feel hungry to guide your doctor.