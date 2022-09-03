See what are the most recommended Small Caps for September By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The recommended Small Caps portfolios for September, gathered by Investing.com Brasil, brought a wide variety of stocks, without much repetition between the companies indicated by each brokerage or research firm.

Intelbras and 3R Petroleum were the most recommended stocks for this month, with three recommendations each. Other companies, such as Intelbras, Movida and Brasilagro, appeared in two different portfolios, but in general, the strategies for the portfolios followed more original paths.

Check out the recommended Small Caps wallets for September.

Warren

For September, Warren’s Small Caps portfolio comprises Sanepar (BVMF:), Brasilagro (BVMF:), Prio (BVMF:), Intelbras (BVMF:), Petz (BVMF:), Arezzo (BVMF:), Ambipar (BVMF:), Banco Pan (BVMF:), Fleury (BVMF:) and Simpar (BVMF:).

Guide Investments

Guide recommends Banco ABC (BVMF:), Alupar (BVMF:), Arezzo, Minerva (BVMF:), Hapvida (BVMF:), Intelbras, Locaweb (BVMF:), Randon (BVMF:), 3R Petroleum (BVMF:) 🙂 and Vivara (BVMF:)

BTG Pactual (BVMF:)

The BTG Small Caps nominations for September are Vamos (BVMF:), Intelbras, 3R Petroleum, Santos Brasil (BVMF:), Blau Farmacêutica (BVMF:), Locaweb, Cury (BVMF:), Zamp (BVMF:), Sinqia (BVMF:) and Desktop (BVMF:).

Mirae Asset

Ferbasa (BVMF:), Fleury, Metalúrgica Gerdau (BVMF:) SA (BVMF:), Minerva, Movida (BVMF:), Multiplan (BVMF:), Randon, Santos Brasil, SLC Agrícola (BVMF:) and Taesa (BVMF: ) are the Small Caps indicated by Mirae Asset for the month.

Elite Investments

For September, the Elite portfolio indicates Ambipar, Banco ABC, Alupar, Brasilagro, Bemobi (BVMF:), Hypera (BVMF:), Movida, Mills, Multilaser (BVMF:), Prio, Randon, Sinqia and Trisul (BVMF:) .

investments

Terra recommends the shares of Banrisul (BVMF:), Sanepar, SLC Agrícola, Petz, BR Malls (BVMF:), BRF (BVMF:), Sul América (BVMF:), Embraer (BVMF:), Raízen (BVMF:) and 3R Petroleum.