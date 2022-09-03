See what the plane that brought you to Brazil looks like

The American band Guns N’ Roses arrived this week in Brazil for a tour in a VIP transport plane. The model is a Boeing 757 operated by JetMagic and arrived in Manaus (AM) on Monday afternoon (29).

The band should stay in Brazil until the end of September, and will perform in cities like Recife, São Paulo, Porto Alegre and Rock in Rio, in Rio de Janeiro.

Who else flew on the jet? O JetMagic’s plane has transported several bands and artists around the world. Guns N ‘Roses himself has already traveled on that same plane with the Not in This Lifetime… tour, in 2016.

At the time, the aircraft had the same livery, with predominant red and gray, but the engine had the band’s logo. This practice of decaling the plane according to who is flying is common in the company. It also happened with U2.

The Irish group used this plane on the 2017 and 2019 Joshua Tree tours and the 2018 Experience + Innocence Tour. Phil Collins also flew the jet during the Not Dead Yet tour in 2019.

More recently, British rock band Queen also used the 757 to fulfill their touring schedule. In July, guitarist Brian May posted a photo aboard the aircraft celebrating drummer Roger Taylor’s birthday.

Lenny Kravitz and even the circus company Cirque du Soleil were also transported aboard the JetMagic plane.

The company also makes the model available for transporting authorities, such as heads of state.

How is the interior of the plane? It is personalized, offering more luxury to distinguished passengers. THE JetMagic released the 757’s new configuration in 2016, with a change to the model’s default seat map.

Image: Instagram/jet_magic

The interior is divided into three classes, with 50 seats in all. The factory default configuration for commercial passenger transport accommodates up to 228 seats.

One of these divisions of the VIP model has 18 seats and a sofa that turns into a bed. It also has a private door, to isolate this area from the others. The middle cabin has 20 seats, and the area at the back of the aircraft has 12 seats.

The cargo compartment can hold up to 230 bags. Smoking on board is permitted in some areas.

Image: Instagram/jet_magic

When was the plane made? The Boeing 757 is from 1989, and operated by another company before passing into the hands of JetMagicin 2014.

Before, he belonged to petrolairlater called PrivateAir, a Swiss company that operated executive flights. When it was handed over to the current operator, it started to use the registration 9H-AVMand stayed for two years before flying again, in 2016, with the new interior.

Image: Alexander Lang/18.jun.2019/Aero Icarus

Datasheet

Manufacturer: Boeing

Model: 757

Year of manufacture: 1989

Capacity: 50 VIP seats

Length: 47 meters

Height: 13 meters

Wingspan (distance from tip to tip of wing): 38 meters

Maximum speed: 980 km/h

Maximum flight height: 12.8 km

Autonomy: 7,222 km on average