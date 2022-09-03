Sepultura show has protests against Jair Bolsonaro

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Sepultura show has protests against Jair Bolsonaro 0 Views

One of the attractions of Palco Mundo today, the band Sepultura took the stage alongside the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra and was received by the audience present at the festival with protests against President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Hey Bolsonaro, go take the c*”, shouted the audience after a moment in which the Symphony Orchestra stopped playing.

This was not, however, the first political protest on the festival’s metal day.

The first band to perform, Black Pantera opened the metal day with protests against racism and prejudice.

The show began with a quote from Victoria Santa Cruz’s poem “Me screamoron negra”, which reads: “And I will laugh at those people who, out of politeness and to avoid us, call blacks ‘people of color’. And what color is this one? BLACK! And how beautiful it sounds! BLACK! And what rhythm it has, BLACK, BLACK, BLACK!”.

The show was also met with protests from the public. A banner against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was seen on the stage grid.

Rock in Rio audience protests against Bolsonaro at the Black Pantera show - Júlio César Guimarães/UOL - Júlio César Guimarães/UOL

Rock in Rio audience protests against Bolsonaro at Black Pantera concert

Image: Júlio César Guimarães/UOL

Rock in Rio: metal day opens the festival

Public begins to arrive for the first day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

1 / 11

Audience arrives at City of Rock

Audience begins to arrive for the first day of Rock in Rio dedicated to metal fans

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Pregnant woman enjoys Rock in Rio with her husband - Zô Guimarães/UOL

two / 11

Pregnant enjoys 1st day of RiR

A pregnant woman was also present on the first day of Rock in Rio dedicated to metal, alongside her husband. On her belly, she wrote “Today is rock day, baby.”

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Black Pantera opens Rock in Rio with public protest. - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

3 / 11

political protest

Black Pantera opens Rock in Rio with public protest. A banner against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was seen on the stage grid.

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Black Pantera opens the first day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

4 / 11

Black Pantera opens Rock in Rio

Black Pantera was the first band to perform at Rock in Rio 2022, and opened the metal day with protests against racism and prejudice.

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Black Pantera and Devotos sang 'A Carne', by Elza Soares, at Rock in Rio 2022 - Reproduction/Globoplay

5 / 11

Tribute to Elza Soares

Black Pantera and Devotos sang ‘A Carne’, by Elza Soares, at Rock in Rio 2022

Playback/Globoplay

Sepultura opens shows at the World Stage of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

6 / 11

Derrick Green from Sepultura

Sepultura opens concerts at the Palco Mundo, from Rock in Rio, alongside the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Sepultura is one of the attractions of the metal day at Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

7 / 11

protest against government

The public protested against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro during the beginning of the Sepultura show

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Brazilian Symphony Orchestra plays alongside Sepultura - Zô Guimarães/UOL

8 / 11

Brazilian Symphony Orchestra

The Brazilian Symphony Orchestra played alongside Sepultura on the first day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Gangrena Gasosa: band that performed at Rock in Rio mixes Umbanda with metal - Reproduction/Bis

9 / 11

gas gangrene

The band Gangrena Gasosa caught the public’s attention by mixing Umbanda with metal at Rock in Rio

Reproduction / Encore

Living Color pays tribute to Marielle Franco during a performance at Rock in Rio - Reproduction/Multishow

10 / 11

living color

Living Color pays tribute to Marielle Franco during a performance at Rock in Rio and holds a poster in favor of democracy

Playback/Multishow

Gojira takes indigenous people to the Rock in Rio stage during music "amazon" - Playback/Multishow

11 / 11

Gojira on stage at Rock in Rio

The band Gojira took indigenous people to the Rock in Rio stage during the song “Amazonia”, dedicated to the Brazilian forest

Playback/Multishow

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Alessandro reveals meeting with Vtor Pereira and awaits definition of the calendar at Corinthians

This Thursday, Corinthians celebrated its 112th anniversary at an event at Neo Química Arena. After …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved