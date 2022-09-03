Sepultura show has protests against Jair Bolsonaro

One of the attractions of Palco Mundo today, the band Sepultura took the stage alongside the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra and was received by the audience present at the festival with protests against President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Hey Bolsonaro, go take the c*”, shouted the audience after a moment in which the Symphony Orchestra stopped playing.

This was not, however, the first political protest on the festival’s metal day.

The first band to perform, Black Pantera opened the metal day with protests against racism and prejudice.

The show began with a quote from Victoria Santa Cruz’s poem “Me screamoron negra”, which reads: “And I will laugh at those people who, out of politeness and to avoid us, call blacks ‘people of color’. And what color is this one? BLACK! And how beautiful it sounds! BLACK! And what rhythm it has, BLACK, BLACK, BLACK!”.

The show was also met with protests from the public. A banner against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was seen on the stage grid.

Rock in Rio audience protests against Bolsonaro at Black Pantera concert Image: Júlio César Guimarães/UOL

The crowd at Rock in Rio en masse shouting “Hey Bolsonaro is going to take the CU!” And broadcasting all over Brazil. Too good! — Helo (@Helocassimiro) September 2, 2022

Rock in Rio: metal day opens the festival