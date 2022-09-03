Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis and retires with records

Serena Williams had already warned: she is terrible at saying goodbye and, therefore, did not insist on planning a farewell worthy of the greatest tennis player in history. The American just announced that her last dance would be at the US Open and allowed herself to flow through the natural path of the tournament.

At the age of 40, she walked into Arthur Ashe Stadium in a crystal-studded dress – which she designed herself – and a pair of 400-diamond sneakers to win another game in the first round of the US Open. It wasn’t time for goodbye yet.

The match point in Serena Williams’ career was today (2), against Australian AjlaTomljanovi, for the third round of the tournament. The veteran fought until the end, but succumbed to her opponent by 2 sets to 1, partial 7/5, 6/7 (4) and 6/1. At the end, she was given a standing ovation by the audience and was moved by her last act.

The athlete will stop competing, but her legacy transcends the sport and will continue to be present. Facing a sexist, prejudiced and elitist universe like tennis, Serena Williams opened doors for other women and became a world icon. With 98 titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles, including 23 Grand Slams trophies and four Olympic golds, she became the greatest tennis player in history in the open era.

a winner

Serena Williams closes the door on her career considered by many to be the greatest tennis player in history. In singles, she won 23 Grand Slam tournament titles — just one fewer than Australia’s Margaret Court, the biggest slam winner in history including both men and women. Adding the achievements in doubles and mixed doubles, there are an impressive 39 trophies. Over more than 25 years in the sport, she spent 319 weeks at No. 1 in the world.

She also leaves tennis as the absolute leader in the awards rankings. Over the course of her career, she has amassed $94,618,080 (as of the start of the US Open). The amount is more than double that of the second-biggest millionaire in the history of women’s tennis, who is her sister Venus. The eldest Williams, now 42, pocketed $42,312,453 in tournament play. The rest of the women’s top 5 also include Romanian Simona Halep ($40,123,437), Russian Maria Sharapova ($38,777,962) and Denmark’s Carolina Wozniacki ($35,233,415).

Her achievements on the court, however, were not limited to the women’s circuit. At the Olympic Games, he was on the top of the podium four times. In the singles, she won gold at London 2012, where she ran over Maria Sharapova in the final. In doubles, alongside her sister Venus, she was champion in Sydney-2000, Beijing-2008 and London-2012.

A career of the most laurels of the sport, but that cannot be summed up to cups, medals and statistics. More than a list of indelible achievements and images, Serena leaves an incomparable legacy. She and Venus — it’s really hard to separate them in certain respects — have taken and definitively changed women’s tennis, adding a power never seen before, while still working on the many other features required by the sport.

And more than that: Serena, Venus and their parents showed that it is possible and worth dreaming. With no training or background in the sport, Richard and Oracene created two champions who came from a lower middle class region in the city of Compton, California, and conquered the world. When Richard claimed he had the sport’s next two Michael Jordans at home, he wasn’t kidding.

Serena transcends sport

Throughout their tennis career, Serena and her sister Venus have had to face much more than long, difficult matches. In addition to the courts, both athletes fought against machismo and racism in a sport massively practiced by white men.

The numerous titles in his career were not enough. In an interview with Vogue magazine in 2020, Serena stated that she was “received less and was undervalued” as a black woman in tennis, but nothing made her lower her head.

The athlete boycotted the traditional Indian Wells tournament for 14 years after suffering racial slurs by the crowd at the 2001 WTA and crying for hours in the locker room. In 2018, Serena pointed out sexism by missing a point and being fined for breaking her racket at the US Open.

“I’m proud to represent beautiful black women. Maybe this (racism and sexism) won’t get better in time for me, but someone in my position can show women and all people that we have a voice, because God knows I use it. mine”, exclaimed Serena.

King Richard

Will Smith, Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney Play Richard, Serena and Venus Williams in ‘King Richard’ Image: Warner Bros. Pictures/Disclosure

The great responsible for persisting and being able to present the gifts of Serena and Venus to the world was their father: Richard Williams. The story of a man obsessed with the success of his black daughters in a sport massively practiced by whites became a Hollywood movie, “King Richard: Creating Champions”. Will Smith played the former coach and won this year’s Oscar.

The engagement in fights against racism and the enthusiasm of ‘King’ Richard is one of the most faithful aspects of the film. In a recent interview with UOL Esportethe Brazilian Fernando Meligeni, who lived with the family, says that the tennis players’ father was nicknamed the ‘cardboard man’ due to the posters he displayed at the tournaments since he arrived at the players’ room, inviting him to the Williams show.

“Dad was a guy who would take the sign and always put two sentences on. You were walking into the US Open and you’d see him at the entrance to the players’ lounge with ‘Welcome to the Williams Show’. phrase that I thought was too much was his fight for equal prize money (prize), wild card (invitation) for blacks and whites”, said Meligeni.

“We called him the ‘cardboard man’. And they already won Grand Slam, it’s not that the girl was 80th in the world. They were already relevant and he was willing to look at the girls who were coming and fight for a cause” , he added.

Understanding when to stop

Serena Williams takes daughter Olympia to training Image: Playback/Instagram/Serena Williams

Serena Williams can’t even speak the word retirement to her husband Alexis Ohanian. Tennis is very important in her life, but she understood that she would need to leave the competitive routine if she wanted to raise her family. This is the wish of the athlete who is the mother of four-year-old Olympia.

The multi-champion won the Australian Open in 2017 when she was two months pregnant. In childbirth, Serena suffered a pulmonary embolism and underwent surgery to remove a clot. Overcoming the difficulties, she returned to the court on March 8, 2018 at Indian Wells on International Women’s Day.

Months later, in July 2018, the athlete regretted having missed her daughter’s first steps, because she was training to get back to the same rhythm as before. Was hard. At the end of the season, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) decided to update the rules to give mothers more flexibility. Before, a pregnancy was treated in the same way as an injury. Now, the athlete who becomes a mother has up to three years to benefit from a special position in the rankings and be admitted to tournaments. Serena once again made history.

It’s understandable. After all, the tennis player wants to have a smoother pregnancy and wants to enjoy her family to the fullest.

Business woman

Serena may miss tennis, but she certainly won’t lack competition in her life. The American has been in the business world for some time, where the environment is as or more aggressive than on the world circuit. The former number one on the planet has spent the last 4-5 years planning the formation of Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in companies that have good ideas but need money to take them forward. The company has already raised US$ 111 million from investors.

“I was in Miami at a JP Morgan conference and Jamie Dimon was on stage talking to Caryn Becker. She’s the CEO of Clear and she said less than 2% of all VC money [venture capital] went to women. We’re talking billions of dollars, possibly even trillions. I thought she was confused. I spoke to her afterwards, and she said, ‘It’s true. Less than 2% of VC money goes to women.’ I had already invested in Masterclass and other companies that were doing very well. I thought, ‘Okay, the only way to change that number, that statistic, was to have people like me, a black woman, write big checks. Men like to write checks to other men. Women like to give checks to other women. To me, we need more women on big stages, giving big checks,” she recently told an investor event in São Paulo.

Four years after that episode, Serena Ventures was born, raising $111 million. The number is no accident: “I like number 1.”

“I knew that to build this company, it had to be done right, and it had to be very successful. I also knew that if I was going to raise money, I wanted people to see what I had already done, my track record, what I was able to do and how I could build a team and be successful. So we did it four years later because I wanted to make sure I knew everything about the business. And we decided to pursue $111 million for our first fund . It was exciting, and it allows us to continue to invest in women and fintechs.”