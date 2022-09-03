Serena Williams fights hard but loses battle and says goodbye to tennis with US Open defeat

epa10156198 Serena Williams of the United States waves to the crowd after being defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, during the third round at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 02 September 2022. The US Open runs from 29 August through 11 September. EPA/JASON SZENES

Serena Williamsformer world number one and considered by many to be the best tennis player of all time, said goodbye to tennis this Friday after losing in the third round of the US Open.

The winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles was eliminated against the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic by the partials of 7-5, 6-7(4) and 6-1, after 3h07 minutes, in a duel where it could very well have fallen to the North American side.

In the first set, Serena was serving with 5-3 to close the partial, something that was not confirmed, while in the second set she was leading by 4-0 and had four set points to win by 6-2, however , only managed to win in the tie-break.

Even so, the American wore herself out too much (second set lasted almost 1h30 minutes) and in the third set she was no longer able to perform at the same level and the defeat was confirmed, in the face of the evident disappointment of the thousands of people who filled the benches.

This brings to an end one of the most impressive legacies in the history of world sport. Serena Williams, 40, says goodbye to tennis after a 27-year career, 73 singles titles and 23 doubles.