Serena Williams loses at US Open and says goodbye to tennis | sneakers

A glorious era of tennis has come to an end. Serena Williams lost to Alja Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open by 2 sets to 1, partials of 7/5, 6/7 and 6/1, in just over three hours of play, and confirmed her retirement from professional tennis at 40 years old.

Serena leaves the courts as the biggest champion of grand slams of the open era of tennis between men and women, with 23 cups. In addition to the achievements, the American was responsible for completely changing the way of playing and the face of the sport.

“It was a fun walk. It was the most unbelievable journey I’ve ever been on. I’m so grateful for all the people who said ‘Go Serena’ at least once in their lives,” she said in an interview on the court after the match.

In the round of 16, Tomljanovic will face Russian Liudmila Samsonova, who this Friday beat Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic by 2 sets to 0, double 6/3. The Australian spoke with great respect about the idol’s farewell.

– I’m sorry, because I love Serena as much as all of you. I never imagined that I would have the chance to play against her. I thought she would beat me, she is Serena – said Alja on the court after the victory.

“She makes it real that no dream is too big.”

Serena started the match badly, making mistakes and allowing Tomljanovic to break in the first game. But the reaction was quick. Without giving points to the opponent, the American returned the break and tied the game at 1/1.

Williams showed a careful game, exchanging balls and waiting for good opportunities to accelerate and win the points. And the ideal chance came in the eighth game. Once again winning a triple break point, the six-time US Open champion got the break and had the chance to serve for the first set, but wasted it. In an unforced error, she lost the advantage and gave the Australian a chance to tie the first leg.

Alja grew in the match and took advantage of Serena’s failures in the next game to turn the confrontation around, closing the first set at 7/5 then. But Serena Williams was not willing to give up so easily.

The tennis legend started the second set more aggressive and more accurate, forcing the Australian’s mistakes and opening a wide lead right away. With two breaks, she made it 4/0 and put herself in a good position to tie the game.

Tomljanovic even rehearsed a reaction, getting a break and threatening a second, but Williams held back and opened 5/2. In a game of more than 15 minutes, the 23-time grand slam champion had chances to close out the second period, but saw her rival save them all and play the pressure.

Again serving for the set, Serena misses, commits a double fault and suffers another break, tying the period and giving the Australian a chance to close the match in the tiebreak. In a tense tiebreaker, Williams took advantage of the opportunities and took the match in the third set.

Serena Williams opened the third set with another break over Alja Tomljanovic, but she seemed to be feeling the fatigue of a very long game. With difficulty fitting in the first serve, the American lost four games in a row, two of which were serve, and was in a difficult situation in the confrontation.