And Jennifer Walters versus the “average nerd”

After some time discussing culture popreporting events geeks and when it comes to launches and boycotts, some things fall into the expected range. And certain reactions become obvious. Like the crooked look at the captain marvel at the Marvel Cinematic Universethe discomfort with the creation of Kamala Khan in 2013 and the complaints about changes that some uniforms underwent to leave the “bad gauze”or “male gaze” in some translations.

Invariably, phrases like “All my heroes are changing”, “My childhood is destroyed” and “It wasn’t like that in my time” are more than recurring. They practically become a rite of passage that tells you: “Hello this is the internet and you are talking about pop culture”.

But, between swinging butts, the grimace of Megan Thee Stallion which is practically his trademark and jokes with himself Marvel Universethe series of She-Hulk manages to convey that same toxic and wonderful environment that is the internet.

With its acid humor, but not so much, we get inside a woman’s head in the middle of a position she didn’t ask to be in. One of the highlights of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes is not its light narrative and not having embraced the “be silly” guilt-free, but rather putting Jennifer to face the same that actresses have faced for years in Hollywood.

In other words, famous “isms” that we are tired of talking. However, if in real life it is necessary to create movements like the #MeToo and long articles explaining the whole problem of asking what clothes a woman is wearing during the Emmy; in this universe, Jennifer turns green and leaves with all her class.

And that’s an attitude that pretty much sums up the heroine’s comics. In this third episode, more focused on legal plots, we see the sarcastic Jenn who loves to mock the stories given to her that can be found in the editions written by John Byrne.

Just as Byrne’s writing was a novelty in the comics market at the time, showing that metalanguage and comedy could work with superheroesit is a relief to see a Tatiana Maslany comfortable in her role, talking to the audience as if she were sitting next to her.

Due to the wealth of subjects that the character dealt with in the comics, I had my doubts about how they would be able to work the lack of a secret identity for She-Hulk added the judicial plots and heroic deeds that Jennifer would have to face.

Fortunately, the narrative choice knows how to deal well with the accumulation of themes. The presentation of journalistic programs and the media repercussion stands out in this regard. In the world of Marvel, we rarely have the build up of events, as most of the time we find pure consequence and chaos that the heroes will deal with.

By placing social networks, traditional media and the series narrative as important data to tell us a story, we are not only consuming, but it is as if we are participating.

Even with the “down to earth” energy of Falcon and Winter Soldier, She-Hulk seems to be the Marvel-Disney+ series that best works its world-building. The decisions of the characters seem palpable and not just drops of water disappearing into the sea. They don’t sound like situations that can be erased in a future movie like what happened with Wandavision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But the truth is that none of these questions and thoughts matter, because we had She-Hulk dancing to the floor alongside Megan Thee Stallion. And that priceless. At least if you are the person who pays the monthly fee streamingin which case yes, there will be a price.

