Silvio Santos freaks out and SBT exchanges Carrossel for dwarfs program

After skipping over a hundred chapters of Carrossel in just one day, Silvio Santos has already decided what will replace the children’s soap opera starting this Monday (5). In a statement sent to affiliates, SBT made it official that the plot that ended this Friday (2) will be replaced by the series Os Pequenos Johnstons, which consists of narrating the daily life of a family of dwarfs in the United States. The Discovery production will air from 12 pm to 1 pm — Esmeralda, which is also approaching its final stretch, will be broadcast from 1:25 pm to 3 pm.

According to the report by the Pop TV, who had first-hand access to the programming change alert, Silvio Santos’ idea is a retaliation to the channel’s executives, who last week approved the release of a document that said the businessman had retired from his career as a presenter. , having transferred the command of his Sunday to Patricia Abravanel in a definitive way. The broadcaster was quick to go back and say that the whole situation was a mistake by the Commercial department, but it was not able to get around the confusion.

Disgusted by his forced retirement, Silvio decided to once again play an active role in SBT’s decisions: in just one week, he ordered the cancellation of the cancellation (you didn’t read it wrong) of Casos de Família and again failed to fulfill his promise that he would not I would take more soap operas off the air. Unlike what happened with Paixões de Gavilanes, canceled without end after only seven chapters, Carrossel even had an ending: the businessman ordered the channel to skip 107 chapters of the plot on Wednesday (31), so that it could be ended this friday

According to Discovery, the trunk man’s new bet consists of “following the daily life of the Johnstons, a family of seven in search of the American dream”, with the detail that “this is no ordinary family: Trent and Amber have five children under the age of 16 and all seven suffer from achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism.” Os Pequenos Johnstons, which has been relatively successful on Brazilian pay television, has been on the air in the United States since 2015 — currently, the series has 11 seasons produced, totaling 93 episodes.