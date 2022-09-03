Simony, in the fight against cancer, excites as she seeks strength to deal with the disease: ‘It’s not easy’

Diagnosed with bowel cancer, Simony, 46, has received support from her husband and children after starting chemotherapy sessions.

The singer, who started wearing laces due to hair loss, used social media to give details about what it is like to face the disease. The announcement of the disease was made on the same day that former BBB Aline Gotschalg revealed malignant thyroid cancer.

It’s not a very easy time, it’s a time to learn, to reconnect with God himself, really, with you. Understand some things you don’t understand. Redefine your life. In those moments, some people will leave, other people will stay.

Simony loves laces during cancer

Simony is continuing her chemotherapy cycles. After revealing the use of the capelli cap to prevent the hair from falling out, the singer decided to adopt the full lace wig, a type of wig that is made of human hair, completely covering the head.

“Today, I put on my full lace for the first time. Look at that hair! Because mine has almost nothing left. My hair is super thin. It didn’t happen, it’s thin. So, I asked to do a full lace for me”, began the artist.

“Now, I’m going to be truly a woman of phases. One day, I’m going to be with this one, the next, with a shorter one, one day, I’m going to be in a scarf, it’s going to be crazy. I’m going to wear different styles. my hair is very thin, I don’t even know if it will last”, he said.