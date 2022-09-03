Sindsaúde repudiates maneuvers by entrepreneurs not to pay nursing floor

Sindsaúde Ceará repudiates any attempt to maneuver made by employers, entrepreneurs and health managers, who have done everything to not comply with Law 14.434, of 2022, which set the floors for the nursing categories (auxiliary/nursing technician , midwife and nurse). The floors for nursing technicians were fixed at R$ 3,325.00 and for nursing assistants and midwives, at R$ 2,375.00. According to the law, the result of a lot of mobilization and struggle of the category throughout the country, the new amounts must be paid in the August sheet.

Since it came into force, the struggle of this union entity, together with nursing professionals, has become to ensure that the floors provided for in this law reach paychecks.

The creativity of employers knows no bounds. Some are coercing workers to resign, negotiating the return of FGTS fines in exchange for a job without a formal contract. Others go further. They offer “emergency” courses in another area to change the role of employees on paper and, thus, get rid of the obligation to pay the minimum wage provided by law.

According to complaints received and investigated by Sindsaúde Ceará, there are already many nursing technicians working in non-nursing positions, although they carry out activities exclusive to the category.

Due to the large number of complaints, Sindsaúde created exclusive channels to receive information about non-compliance with the nursing floor, which should now increase with the August payroll starting to be paid. In addition to the email [email protected], the worker can send a message to Whatsapp (85)9-9651-0905.

Several complaints have already been forwarded to the MPT and Coren Ceará. Now, it will be possible to clearly see who is law-abiding and values ​​nursing and who, despite the stratospheric profits in these pandemic years, insists on not valuing the nursing workforce that saves lives.