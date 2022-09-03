Small debts can now be renegotiated

The special renegotiation of small value debts with the Federal Revenue is now available for individuals, micro and small companies.

The notices that stipulate the rules for the special negotiations of debts of small taxpayers and debts that the tax authorities consider irrecoverable were published in an extraordinary edition of the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) this Thursday (1), and are already in effect. for those who meet the requirements.

According to the Revenue, the two notices involve the renegotiation of up to R$1.8 billion of small debts by approximately 100 thousand taxpayers and R$10 billion in irrecoverable tax credits owed by approximately 2,500 taxpayers.

This amount will be added to the special renegotiation of R$1.4 trillion of debts above R$10 million that are not yet under judicial challenge. Authorized by decree issued by the Federal Revenue Service on the 12th, the individual tax transaction does not depend on a public notice and can be requested from today by about 10,000 companies and state and municipal public bodies.

Conditions for membership

According to the Federal Revenue, small debts are considered to be those of up to 60 minimum wages. Taxpayers will be able to pay their debts with a discount, down payment in installments and divide the remainder in up to 52 months, according to the taxpayer’s option to one of the modalities available in the public notice.

Debts with more than ten years held by bankrupt debtors, in judicial or extrajudicial recovery, are considered irrecoverable credits. In some cases, this category includes debts from companies with a National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) that have been written off, unsuitable or suspended due to non-existence of fact.

Taxpayers will be able to pay their debts with a discount, entry in installments and the remainder by dividing the remainder into up to 120 installments, according to the taxpayer’s option to one of the modalities available in the public notice.

In the case of individuals, microenterprises, small businesses, Santas Casas de Misericórdia, educational institutions and cooperative societies and other civil society organizations, the number of installments rises to 145.

How to apply for renegotiation

The membership must be formalized by November 30, at 11:59 pm, Brasília time. The process must be done at the Federal Revenue Service Virtual Center (e-CAC). The interested party must choose the Tax Transaction option, in the Service Concentration Area field.

Created in 2020 to facilitate the installment of debts of companies affected by the covid-19 pandemic, the tax transaction was extended to the Federal Revenue by Law 14.375/2022, sanctioned in June by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Until then, only the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury (PGFN) offered this type of renegotiation on a regular basis, with the Federal Revenue launching this mechanism in special cases for certain sectors of the economy.

Initiative estimates

Check out the Federal Revenue’s objectives with the renegotiations in each segment.

Small debt renegotiation

• Number of Contributors: 100 thousand

• Tax liabilities: R$ 1.8 billion

• Number of installments: up to 52

Irrecoverable tax credits

• Number of Contributors: 2.5 thousand

• Tax liabilities: BRL 10 billion

• Number of installments: 120, reaching 145 for some types of taxpayers

Individual transaction of large-value debts

• Number of Contributors: 10 thousand

• Tax liabilities: BRL 1 trillion

• Number of installments: 120, reaching 145 for some types of taxpayers

With information Agência Brasil