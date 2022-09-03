Snacks factory is banned after dog deaths – 02/09/2022 – Daily life

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) determined this Friday (2) the ban on the Bassar Indústria e Comércio Ltda factory, in Guarulhos (SP), on suspicion of contaminated products that would have killed at least nine dogs, according to the Civil Police of Minas Gerais.

The cases occurred in Belo Horizonte (6), in the Minas Gerais city of Piumhi (1) and in the city of São Paulo (3).

The inspection team of Mapa’s Animal Products Inspection Department determined the immediate recall of all batches of all the company’s products. However, the products identified with suspected contamination are Every Day liver flavor (lot 3554) and Dental Care (lot 3467).

Mapa has already collected samples of the products, which are being sent to the Federal Agricultural Defense Laboratories of the Ministry for analysis.

In a statement, the ministry said that the measure is preventive and could be changed depending on the results of the analyses.

In a note on its website, Bassar Pet Food stated that it is hiring a specialist company to carry out a detailed inspection of all production processes and machinery in its factory.

He also stated that he has been “fully cooperating with the authorities since the beginning of the reports on the cases” and that he has called on all his suppliers “to carry out the tracking of the inputs used to rule out the possibility of some type of contamination”.

“The company stands in solidarity with all pet tutors — our consumers and the reason our company exists. We are the most interested in clarifying the case. Therefore, the company has been taking all steps to investigate the facts. Consumers can ask questions by e-mail [email protected]”, concluded the note.