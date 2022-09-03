Sonia Abrão is caught in a rare moment with her son after leaving the hospital: “Priceless”

Sonia Abrão is caught arriving home after leaving the hospital and is emotional when she exposes a rare moment with her son on social media

Recovered from post-covid bacterial pneumonia, Sonia Abram was released from the hospital this Friday (02) and was received with a party at her home. The journalist shared moments of her return on social media and moved her followers by appearing in a rare moment with her son.

“And it’s time to go home!!! Thank God!”, began the presenter, posting a video where she is filmed getting into a car, heading to her residence. Then she showed the hug she received from the heir as soon as she opened the door.

“A hug from a son is priceless! The affection of the daughter-in-law @bellamorais too! And the dogs: Antonio and Dante, being present on the way home! My sister Maga recording moments! I love all this so much! Thank you, God!!!”commented the hostess of the The Afternoon Is Yours in the caption of another post.

In addition, she also showed that she was welcomed with a party by her family, with balloons and everything. She thanked friends and viewers who prayed for her, informing her that she will return to the program she runs on RedeTV! next Monday.

“To everyone who prayed and cheered for my recovery and back home, I thank you from the bottom of my God bless you immensely! A happy weekend to everyone and see you Monday!!! I love you”, wrote Sonia Abram.

DIAGNOSIS

This Wednesday (31st), Sonia Abram appeared on her Instagram to celebrate another year of her mother’s life, Cecilia Abram. However, the journalist surprised by giving details of her personal life and showing how she is feeling in the midst of her mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“Today is your day, mommy!!! But there’s no party! Here’s a picture of a smile from January/22. In 9 months, everything was erased from memory, you disconnecting from your story, we lost our way”began the presenter in the caption of the publication, where she shared a photo of a veteran.