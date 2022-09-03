Sormani detonates Rogério Ceni’s statement after defeat

Sormani detonated Rogério Ceni’s statement on this Friday’s “ESPN F90” program. In the commentator’s opinion, the São Paulo coach was “arrogant” and disrespectful to Atlético-GO.

“I didn’t like that when he said no. By doing that, he belittles his opponent. Rogério should have said: “it’s our obligation to run double at Morumbi”. competitive team on the other side”, Sormani shot. And he continued:

“If I were a player, fan or manager of Atlético-GO, I wouldn’t want to hear that. Obligation? Playing poorly is part of it. That doesn’t make you obligated to win a game. The obligation is to play well. “The obligation is ours. This is Sao Paulo. There is Atletico”. To me, it sounded very arrogant”, he added.

Rogério Ceni’s statement divided opinions on social media. After a 3-1 defeat at Serra Dourada, the coach said that it is “must” for São Paulo to qualify for the South American final.

“There’s no more motivation, it’s an obligation. You have to win. Due to the bad game today, it became an obligation for us to classify São Paulo. The motivation is the crowd, with 60 thousand in Morumbi. We have a chance to create as much as we did against other teams, except today, we have a chance. We have to give the attackers the opportunity to score goals. Period. We have an obligation to classify São Paulo”, declared Rogério Ceni .

São Paulo needs to beat Atlético-GO by a three-goal difference to qualify. The two clubs will face each other again next Thursday, at 8:30 pm, in Morumbi, for the return game of the South American semifinal.

