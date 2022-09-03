Study analyzes the skin of an elderly woman who, for 40 years, used sunscreen only on her face – Revista Galileu

+



Lady has used sunscreen on her face for 40 years, but not on her neck (Photo: C. Posch)

One study looked at the skin of a 92-year-old woman who used sunscreen for four decades… just on her face. Although the use of the filter is recommended by ten out of ten dermatologists, it should not be limited to the face. In the case of elderly women, the difference in UV damage between the face and neck areas is noticeable.

The research problematized the case based on the photo of the lady’s skin, published in Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. According to study author Christian Posch, the case highlights the importance of protecting the whole body from the sun’s rays daily.

Posch works in the Department of Dermatology and Allergy at the School of Medicine at the Technical University of Munich, Germany. He recalls, however, that the use of the protector is not the only element that influences skin cancer.

“Epidemiological studies and data from national registries indicate that older age is the greatest risk factor for skin cancer,” the author wrote. “There is growing evidence that the biological processes of skin aging, which are independent of external factors, also play a substantial role in carcinogenesis. [formação do câncer] of the skin”.

According to the researcher, an aged cell is a senescent cell, that is, permanently stopped in the cell cycle, but which is still metabolically active. This can be caused by several factors, including oxidative stress, dysfunctional mitochondria, the presence of genes related to the appearance of tumors and even exposure to substances that induce changes in DNA.

“The elimination of these pathological senescent cells has been shown to significantly reduce the appearance of skin cancer in animal models,” says Posch. According to the expert, it is likely that senolytics, compounds that eliminate this type of cell, may reduce the incidence of skin cancer and even reduce the risks of other age-related diseases.

“The senescence [das células] is involved in more than just pathological inflammation,” he explains, citing that the aging process also plays an important role in development, wound healing, and tumor suppression.

Sun exposure, in addition to causing aging cells, can also damage the DNA in skin cells, increasing the risk of genetic mutations that can lead to cancer. “The accumulation of DNA damage is a well-established risk factor for skin cancer,” Posch said.

The expert points out that “the best known inducer” of DNA damage in the skin is UV radiation. According to the study, at a younger age, we are normally well “equipped” to repair this damage, since the repair machinery in the genetic material is an orchestrated biological process, specific to each lesion and cell, and that consumes energy.

“Aging is a discreet and potent inducer of skin cancer that needs to be systematically addressed to improve prevention in the future”, concludes the research.