Sugarloaf Sale? What to do with stocks

The shares of Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) rise today (2) after news that the network’s controller, French Casino, would have a plan for the sale of the company in Brazil within two years.
According to Estado de S. Paulo, the former owner, Abilio Diniz, would be the main interested party in the business and would be moving to recover Pão de Açúcar, without giving up his stake in Carrefour Brasil, of which he has been a relevant partner since 2014.
At 2pm, the share rose 5.84% to R$21.75. Since the end of July, when the paper cost R$ 15.06, the asset has been on an upswing.
According to the newspaper, one of the possibilities for closing the deal between Diniz and Casino is the sale of Abilio’s stake in Carrefour in France, which would not rule out an intervention by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to verify market concentration. On the other hand, selling would free up funds for purchase. Another way would be to seek a financial partner for the operation here in Brazil.
And what to do with the stocks now? What can happen to the company? See below.
Who might be interested in Grupo Pão de Açúcar? It is not the first time that the sale of Pão de Açúcar has been mentioned. In early May, for example, notes in the press that the entrepreneur would be “dating the Sugar Loaf Mountain” made the retailer’s shares rise by 5.66%.
In June of last year, other notes were published saying that businessman Michel Klein, a shareholder of Via (VIIA3) would also be interested in buying a shareholding in the network that owns the Pão de Açúcar, Minuto Pão de Açúcar and Extra stores.
But the fact is that Casino is in judicial recovery in France and has until 2024 to settle its accounts with creditors. For that, the company would have to sell the Brazilian arm.
Worth investing now? “Noises tend to feed speculative operations. That’s why the action is rising strong today”, says Pedro Galdi, an analyst at Mirae Asset.
Usually, analysis houses do not recommend buying stocks that are very subject to this type of speculation. This is the case with XP.
The rating for paper is neutral, better not to buy or sell. “We expect supermarkets to face a more challenging short term due to the recovery in out-of-home consumption, greater competition in e-commerce (with Mercado Livre offering fresh products and Americanas acquiring Hortifruti Natural da Terra)”, XP published in a document for shareholders.
Mirae withdrew its recommendation from the stock to better study the company’s valuation after what was published today.
And why are stocks going up then?
“I believe that whoever is buying the share is precisely for this reason, for the purchase speculations. To capture some gain from this event”, says Pedro Serra, from Ativa Investimentos. That’s all for now, speculation.