Sugarloaf Sale? What to do with stocks

The shares of Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) rise today (2) after news that the network’s controller, French Casino, would have a plan for the sale of the company in Brazil within two years.

According to Estado de S. Paulo, the former owner, Abilio Diniz, would be the main interested party in the business and would be moving to recover Pão de Açúcar, without giving up his stake in Carrefour Brasil, of which he has been a relevant partner since 2014.

RELATED

At 2pm, the share rose 5.84% to R$21.75. Since the end of July, when the paper cost R$ 15.06, the asset has been on an upswing.

According to the newspaper, one of the possibilities for closing the deal between Diniz and Casino is the sale of Abilio’s stake in Carrefour in France, which would not rule out an intervention by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to verify market concentration. On the other hand, selling would free up funds for purchase. Another way would be to seek a financial partner for the operation here in Brazil.

And what to do with the stocks now? What can happen to the company? See below.