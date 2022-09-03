Supposed list of participants of ‘A Fazenda 2022’ is leaked by columnist; check it out – Zoeira

a list with 24 names of possible participants of “The Farm 14” was released this Friday (2) by columnist Leo Dias, from metropolises. The alleged peons and peoas, however, are not guaranteed to enter the reality show, since RecordTV has not yet officially announced and also that the edition will have 21 competitors.

The new season of “The Farm” debut next day september 13, with the command of the presenter Adriane Galisteu. The mystery of the cast begins to be unraveled next Tuesday (6), inclusive.

Read too

In the program “Hoje em Dia”, a special press conference with Galisteu and director Rodrigo Carelli will reveal the names of six participants. For now, check out the names listed:

List of possible participants of The Farm 2022:

Vini Büttel (On Vacation with Ex),

Tiago Ramos (former stepfather of Neymar),

Thomaz Costa (ex-Carousel),

Tati Zaqui (funkeira),

Rosiane Pinheiro (Actress, dancer and World Cup muse),

Petala Barreiros (influencer),

Lucas Santos (ex-Carousel),

Kerline Cardoso (former BBB),

Iran Malfitano (actor),

Ingrid Ohara (influencer),

Redhead from Mars (funkeira and tiktoker),

Shayan Haghbin (formerly Blind Marriage),

Ellen Cardoso (Strawberry, Naldo’s wife),

Deolane Bezerra (influencer),

Deborah Albuquerque (former Power Couple),

Suziaine Martins (ex-reality of Multishow),

Alex Sandre Sa Gallate (Ex-The House),

Cláudia Castanheira (MC Gui’s mother),

André Clarindo dos Santos (former Corinthians player),

Bruno Talamo (reporter),

André Marinho (ex-Broz and Power Couple),

Barbara Borges (actress),

Sergio Rodrigo Campos Costa,

Mauricio Augusto Lourenco.

Premiere

A special preview program will be held on September 12 at Record. In it, Galisteu will present four pawns that will be confined in the storeroom. One of them later joins the group as the 21st pawn.

On the same night, the presenter will reveal the 20 participants who will enter the headquarters. The entrance of each one can be accompanied by the public.