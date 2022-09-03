Suspect arrested for involvement in the death of a baby at Pici, in Fortaleza

A 27 year old man was stuckthis Friday (2), suspected of involvement in the death of a 9 month old babywhich took place on the 20th of August, in the neighborhood picin Fortaleza.

During the police work, a temporary arrest warrant was requested from the Judiciary. The suspect was located in the Barra do Ceará neighborhood and taken to the headquarters of the Department of Homicide and Protection of the Person (DHPP), where the arrest warrant was issued. imprisonment for the crime of aggravated homicide has been fulfilled.

The suspect, who already has tickets for theft and corruption of a minor, is at the disposal of Justice. His name was not disclosed.

The Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE) continues to carry out steps in order to identify and locate other suspects in the crime.

understand the crime

A 9-month-old baby was hit by a “stray bullet” and died in Fortaleza, on August 20, in the Pici neighborhood. Two men were also injured in the crime.

O Northeast Diary found that two armed men arrived at the scene on a motorcycle and fired several shots. The target would be a young man who was injured and fled the criminal action. However, another man and the 9-month-old baby were also shot. The third injured victim did not seek medical attention.

denunciations

The population can contribute to investigations by passing on information that helps police work. Complaints can be made to the number 181, the Dial-Denunciation of the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), or to (85) 3101-0181, WhatsApp, where complaints can be made via message, audio, video and photography.

Information can also be sent to the DHPP phone (85) 3257-4807, which is also the Department’s WhatsApp. Confidentiality and anonymity are guaranteed.