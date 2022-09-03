Suspect in Pici’s baby’s death is arrested

The Civil Police of Ceará (PC-CE) arrested, this Friday, 2, a man suspected of involvement in the death of Abraham Luccaa nine-month-old baby who died after being hit by a shot in the Pici neighborhood, in Fortaleza, about two weeks ago. He was captured in Barra do Ceará.

According to information released by the agency, the man had a warrant for his arrest for the crime of qualified homicide and already has convictions for theft and corruption of a minor. Police officers located the suspect today and took him to the Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons (DHPP).

The arrest was the result of a police investigation. Now, the suspect is at the disposal of justice, and police continue to carry out searches “in order to identify and locate other suspects” for the baby’s death.

Nine-month-old baby shot to death

On Saturday, the 20th, gunmen shot at at least three people in the Pici neighborhood of Fortaleza. Two of the victims were men with passages, according to the Civil Police, for “murder, drug trafficking, illegal possession of a firearm, robbery, corruption of minors”, among others.

The other victim was a nine-month-old baby, who was in his father’s arms at the time. The child was rescued and taken to a medical unit, but could not resist. The case shocked the public.

