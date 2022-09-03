symptoms, transmission, treatment and how to prevent

In 1681, while analyzing his feces under a microscope, Anton Van Leeuwenhoek, considered the father of microbiology, discovered the giardia lamblia, a protozoan. The parasite, upon entering the body, lodges in the intestine, causing acute or chronic diarrhea. This results in an intestinal infection called giardiasis.

Generally, transmission is carried out through contaminated water, objects and food. However, some changes in habits and hygiene practices contribute to minimizing the risks of the disease.

According to Marlise Mucare, gastroenterologist at Hospital Santa Paula (SP), giardiasis often occurs in hot regions and is closely linked to the socioeconomic conditions of the place.

“It is an infection caused by protozoa that mainly affects the small intestine. This protozoan appears in the form of a cyst, which is precisely the infective form found in the environment”, he highlights.

Next, see details about giardiasis, how the diagnosis is made, forms of treatment and prevention.

Giardiasis: what it is, symptoms, transmission and more

What is giardiasis?

Giardiasis is an infectious intestinal disease caused by the parasite giardia lamblia. The infected person has several gastrointestinal symptoms, such as diarrhea.

It can affect humans and animals such as dogs, cats and wild animals. It is a very frequent condition in places that do not have adequate sanitary conditions and water quality control.

Once a person or animal is infected, the parasite lodges in the intestines and is shed in the feces. Unfortunately, he manages to survive for a long time, which makes contamination easier.

What are the symptoms of giardiasis?

The infection may be asymptomatic, but affected individuals usually have gastrointestinal symptoms. Among them, we can mention:

Diarrhea, which can be acute (lasting a few days) or chronic (lasting more than four weeks);

Abdominal and stomach pain;

Abdominal distention (“swollen belly”);

Flatulence;

greasy-looking stools;

Nausea and vomiting.

Other less common symptoms include fever, itchy skin, hives, and swelling of the eyes and joints.

Giardiasis can also cause weight loss as it prevents the body from absorbing necessary nutrients such as fat, lactose, vitamin A and B12.

“In more serious cases, it causes malnutrition. In addition to causing fatigue, malaise and, mainly, loss of appetite. It is also very common for these people to have fetid-smelling stools”, says Jorge Emanuel Brito, an infectious disease specialist at the Alcides Carneiro University Hospital, in Campina Grande (PB).

Symptoms of giardiasis typically begin one to two weeks after infection. And these discomforts usually last from two to six weeks.

How is giardiasis transmitted?

The transmission of the parasite is carried out through contaminated water, food or objects. It is also transmitted from person to person, by coming into contact with contaminated hands or by intimate anal contact.

“It is important to remember that infected people, even if asymptomatic, eliminate the parasites in their feces and spread the disease to other people”, he explains. karoline Soares Garcia, gastroenterologist at the Center Specialized in Digestive System at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz (SP).

Domestic animals are also infected and transmit the parasites to humans. However, this form of contamination is considered rarer.

Other ways of transmission:

Having close contact with someone who has giardiasis, particularly in child care settings such as schools.

Touching contaminated surfaces (such as bathroom doorknobs, changing tables, diaper buckets, or toys) and putting your hand to your mouth.

Who is most susceptible to the problem?

Giardiasis is a disease of worldwide occurrence, but it most frequently affects populations with inadequate sanitary conditions.

The group most at risk are children, precisely because they play in contaminated areas.

And those who travel quite often are also at increased risk of having the problem, especially when drinking water and consuming food from unfamiliar places.

How is giardiasis diagnosed?

The diagnosis of giardiasis occurs after observation of signs and symptoms and a medical evaluation. Then the specialist orders some specific tests to confirm the health problem. Among them, the stool exam that identifies the presence of the parasite stands out.

How is giardiasis treated?

Most cases of giardiasis go away on their own within a few weeks. Treatment is done with the use of drugs that eliminate the parasite and prevent its transmission to other people.

The choice of medication must be guided after medical evaluation and usually lasts for a few days. Generally, antiparasitics and antibiotics are indicated.

“In addition, it is necessary to carry out a control follow-up, carrying out tests after 7, 14 and 21 days. This is because it is important to verify if the protozoan has already left the organism”, he adds. mucare.

What are the possible complications?

Most people with giardiasis fully recover after a few months, especially if symptoms are mild. However, there are cases where the infection takes longer to pass.

Without treatment, diarrhea can become persistent and lead to malabsorption of nutrients by the intestine. Thus, it has serious consequences, such as dehydration, anemia and malnutrition.

In children under five, in more severe cases, there is a risk of causing developmental problems.

“Giardiasis is considered dangerous in people who have compromised immunity, that is, who are immunosuppressed for some condition, such as autoimmune diseases and HIV“, adds Brito.

Other less common complications include:

Long-term non-specific gastrointestinal problems;

Chronic fatigue;

eye problems;

Muscle complications;

Allergy symptoms such as hives.

Are there ways to prevent?

Yup. There are a few ways to minimize your risk of getting giardiasis.

Some important recommendations: