Tchê Tchê praises Tiquinho Soares and Rafael, possible starters for Botafogo against Fortaleza

O Botafogo may have two new faces in the match against Fortaleza, this Sunday, at Arena Castelão, for the Brazilian championship. These are the right-back Rafael and the center forward Tiquinho Soares.

the steering wheel Tche Tchein a press conference this Friday, praised both, starting with Tiquinho.

– We know that Tiquinho is a player with a lot of quality, a guy who has a nose for goals, knows the way. He will definitely help us score the goals we need. But this charge is not just on the attackers, but on everyone. Sometimes a kick from outside the box can improve that too. When the ball is stopped, the defenders go to the area… Everyone has this ability to help and make sure that the attackers are not pressured. We know we need to win and score, but things will come out naturally – declared Tchê Tchê, who also spoke about Rafael.

“He’s a guy we have a lot of affection for. We know it’s very difficult to get injured and stay off the pitch for a long time. Especially a guy like him, who we know how important he is. Not only as a player, but as a presence in the group. He’s a guy who works a lot, knows the tips for us and comments a lot about what he’s been through so that we keep our cool in difficult times. If the choice is him, we will be very happy and we will support him, whenever we can, being close. The quality he has, but he can feel the physical wear and tear at some point. It’s very difficult to come back and leave playing like this. But we have complete confidence in him and, whether it is him or someone else, we will be happy to support him to achieve the result – he added.